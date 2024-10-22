Union Minister Jitendra Singh Highlights Cleanliness As A Collective, Ongoing Effort

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday emphasized that cleanliness is not a one-time effort but a continuous process that requires the collective participation of all citizens.
"Swachhata Hi Sewa is not just a campaign but a nationwide movement that reflects the collective will and determination of the people of India. It resonates deeply with Mahatma Gandhi's vision of cleanliness and dignity for all," Singh said while leading a cleanliness campaign in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
The minister of state for personnel explained that the drive goes beyond physical cleanliness, stating that it "fosters a mindset of responsibility towards one's surroundings and contributes to a healthier, more sustainable future." Singh was accompanied by P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, and the Prime Minister's advisors Amit Khare and Tarun Kapoor, along with other senior officers.
Singh stressed that the campaign aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a clean India, reiterating the government's ongoing commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission. "Cleanliness is not just a one-time effort but a continuous process that requires collective participation," Singh reiterated during the event.
"As we move forward, it is our shared duty to ensure that these efforts become ingrained habits, not just one-time actions. Every individual, office, and community must play their part in this mission of nation-building through cleanliness," he added.
During the review on Monday, Singh urged the PMO staff to maintain high standards of cleanliness, reinforcing the idea that government offices should set an example in the nationwide Swachh Bharat campaign. He also commended the dedication of various ministries and departments, acknowledging their role in turning the campaign into a national movement.
This review is part of a larger national effort taking place across government offices and public spaces, aimed at promoting cleanliness as a core value, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.
Reflecting on the activities launched on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2, Singh underscored the relevance of Gandhi's vision of cleanliness. On that day, the minister led a significant clean-up initiative, inspiring citizens and officials alike by taking part in the sanitation efforts.
During the launch, Singh interacted with volunteers and government staff, encouraging them to take responsibility for their surroundings and actively contribute to a sustainable and cleaner future.
The Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign 4.0 is part of a broader effort driven by Prime Minister Modi's call to make India a clean and healthy country. The campaign has received strong participation from various government institutions and ministries, further boosting efforts to instill cleanliness habits in every citizen and work towards an environmentally sustainable future.
The Campaign 4.0 has seen considerable progress, with over 63.48 lakh square feet of space cleared and Rs 53.6 crore generated from scrap disposal, according to V. Srinivas, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), under the Personnel Ministry.
