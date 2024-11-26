Blogs

Prashant Kishor Calls Bihar A ‘Failed State,’ Eyes 2025 Polls

Prashant Kishor outlines plans to lift Bihar’s alcohol ban and improve education, calling for urgent reforms in the state.

Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor described Bihar as "literally a failed state" facing deep challenges, emphasizing the urgent need for transformative efforts to achieve progress. Speaking at the launch of the US chapter of Jan Suraaj during a virtual interaction with the Bihari diaspora, the former poll strategist expressed confidence in his party’s victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. He also vowed to lift the alcohol ban and use the revenue to improve school education.

"We have to realise that this (Bihar) is a state which is in deep shit. If Bihar were a country, it would be the 11th largest in the world in terms of population. We have just overtaken Japan in population," Kishor said.

Challenges of a "Failed State"

Kishor highlighted the pervasive hopelessness among the people as the biggest hurdle. "When you become hopeless, the immediate survival needs become so overpowering that nothing else matters," he explained.

However, he noted that all hope is not lost. "Some hope is definitely there because of what we have been doing in the last two and a half years. But to convert this into a tangible electoral outcome and further into a governance outcome (will take time). Anyone who wants to be part of it has to be committed for at least five-six years," Kishor said.

Kishor set an ambitious target, stating that if Jan Suraaj forms the government in 2025, Bihar could achieve middle-income status by 2029-2030. "Even if the government (of Jan Suraaj) is formed and we continue to work hard with this intensity, it would be a big thing if Bihar becomes a middle-income state by 2029-2030," he said.

Comparing Bihar's struggles to those in conflict-ridden regions, he remarked, "When you are in that failed state, people are not worried about how our children will study. They are worried about who to shoot and where to capture. That is the situation in Bihar too."

Kishor was confident in Jan Suraaj’s prospects in the upcoming polls. "The Jan Suraaj will win in 2025. There is no doubt about it," he stated. His top priority, if elected, would be to improve school education, funded by lifting the statewide alcohol ban.

Message to the Diaspora

He urged the Bihari diaspora in the US to actively support Jan Suraaj and mobilize voters. However, he criticized the community for its lack of tangible contributions. "Beyond sessions, I have not seen anything tangible on the ground," Kishor said bluntly.

Despite a poor performance in recent bypolls, Kishor remains optimistic about the party’s ability to transform Bihar’s future. 

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

