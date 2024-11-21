Mahakumbh 2025: IRCTC To Set Up Luxury Tent City In Prayagraj

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced plans to develop a luxury tent city, Maha Kumbh Gram, in Prayagraj to coincide with the Mahakumbh Mela in 2025. This initiative aims to enhance the pilgrimage experience for millions of visitors while celebrating India's spiritual and cultural diversity.
Sanjay Kumar Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC, described the project as a “transformative addition to the pilgrimage and tourism landscape,” combining luxury accommodations with cultural immersion. "Our objective is to provide an accessible, comfortable, and enriching experience for all visitors," Jain said in a statement.
The tent city will offer a mix of deluxe and premium camps, equipped with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Rahul Himalian, Director (Tourism & Marketing), IRCTC, stated, “Maha Kumbh Gram Tent City at Prayagraj will offer deluxe and premium camps equipped with modern amenities to ensure a high level of comfort for guests, providing a premium experience amidst the spiritual ambience of Mahakumbh 2025.”
The starting tariff for the camps is Rs 6,000 per person per night on double occupancy, inclusive of breakfast, with applicable taxes, according to the statement.
IRCTC, a public sector undertaking of the Ministry of Railways, is leveraging its expertise in large-scale pilgrimage tourism and hospitality to create a unique destination for spiritual travelers. With experience managing over 6.5 lakh customers on its Aastha and Bharat Gaurav trains, IRCTC is confident in delivering a seamless experience. “IRCTC is uniquely positioned to make Kumbh Gram an unparalleled spiritual and cultural destination,” the company said.
The tent city will cater to guests through direct bookings as well as travelers availing themselves of IRCTC’s Rail Tour Packages and Bharat Gaurav Trains. Visitors can book their stay or get more details at irctctourism.com or contact customer support at 1800110139.
With Maha Kumbh Gram, IRCTC aims to elevate the spiritual journey for pilgrims and tourists, offering an unmatched blend of comfort and cultural vibrancy in the heart of Mahakumbh 2025.
