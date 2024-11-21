Blogs

Mahakumbh 2025: IRCTC To Set Up Luxury Tent City In Prayagraj

IRCTC unveils plans for Maha Kumbh Gram, a luxury tent city in Prayagraj, enhancing the 2025 Mahakumbh experience.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Mahakumbh
Mahakumbh 2025: IRCTC To Set Up Luxury Tent City In Prayagraj
info_icon

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced plans to develop a luxury tent city, Maha Kumbh Gram, in Prayagraj to coincide with the Mahakumbh Mela in 2025. This initiative aims to enhance the pilgrimage experience for millions of visitors while celebrating India's spiritual and cultural diversity.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC, described the project as a “transformative addition to the pilgrimage and tourism landscape,” combining luxury accommodations with cultural immersion. "Our objective is to provide an accessible, comfortable, and enriching experience for all visitors," Jain said in a statement.

The tent city will offer a mix of deluxe and premium camps, equipped with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Rahul Himalian, Director (Tourism & Marketing), IRCTC, stated, “Maha Kumbh Gram Tent City at Prayagraj will offer deluxe and premium camps equipped with modern amenities to ensure a high level of comfort for guests, providing a premium experience amidst the spiritual ambience of Mahakumbh 2025.”

The starting tariff for the camps is Rs 6,000 per person per night on double occupancy, inclusive of breakfast, with applicable taxes, according to the statement.

IRCTC, a public sector undertaking of the Ministry of Railways, is leveraging its expertise in large-scale pilgrimage tourism and hospitality to create a unique destination for spiritual travelers. With experience managing over 6.5 lakh customers on its Aastha and Bharat Gaurav trains, IRCTC is confident in delivering a seamless experience. “IRCTC is uniquely positioned to make Kumbh Gram an unparalleled spiritual and cultural destination,” the company said.

The tent city will cater to guests through direct bookings as well as travelers availing themselves of IRCTC’s Rail Tour Packages and Bharat Gaurav Trains. Visitors can book their stay or get more details at irctctourism.com or contact customer support at 1800110139.

With Maha Kumbh Gram, IRCTC aims to elevate the spiritual journey for pilgrims and tourists, offering an unmatched blend of comfort and cultural vibrancy in the heart of Mahakumbh 2025.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia 1st Test: What Captains Cummins And Bumrah Said Ahead Of BGT Opener
  2. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  3. IPL 2024 Mega Auction: Has Jofra Archer Made Himself Available For Selection - Check Latest Development
  4. IND Vs AUS 1st Test Preview: Rohit Sharma-less India Take On Edgy Australia In Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Mohammed Shami Fumes On Sanjay Manjrekar, Calls Him 'Baba' For His Prediction
Football News
  1. Bournemouth Vs Brighton, EPL: Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  2. Ipswich Vs Man United, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  3. Chelsea Vs Manchester United Preview, Women's Super League
  4. Bundesliga: Nuri Sahin Enjoying More Options As Borussia Dortmund Injury List Shortens
  5. Bayern Munich Vs Augsburg, Bundesliga: Vincent Kompany Focusing Only On Next Match Amid Busy Schedule
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  2. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bypolls In Nine UP Seats: What Led To Vacancies And Who’s In The Fray
  2. Opposition Seeks Waqf Bill Panel Extension As Muslim Law Board Plans Public Meeting
  3. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
  4. UP Bypolls: Cops Book Over 100 Civilians for Violence
  5. Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP Releases First 11 Names For Delhi Polls | Full List
Entertainment News
  1. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  2. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  3. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
  4. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. ICC Orders Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu: What Are the Chances Of Arrest?
  2. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
  3. Iceland Volcano Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
  4. In Photos: Day In The Life As Ukraine-Russia War Reaches 1000 Days
  5. Russia Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Towards Ukraine In Major Escalation
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%