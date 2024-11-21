Mahakumbh 2025: IRCTC To Set Up Luxury Tent City In Prayagraj

IRCTC, a public sector undertaking of the Ministry of Railways, is leveraging its expertise in large-scale pilgrimage tourism and hospitality to create a unique destination for spiritual travelers. With experience managing over 6.5 lakh customers on its Aastha and Bharat Gaurav trains, IRCTC is confident in delivering a seamless experience. “IRCTC is uniquely positioned to make Kumbh Gram an unparalleled spiritual and cultural destination,” the company said.