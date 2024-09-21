Centre To Support Waste Recycling Start-ups: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

He said, "The central government will support recycling start-ups. My ministry has set guidelines for giving one-time financial help to these start-ups." Yadav also pointed out that while we use nature’s resources, we often forget to recycle, which leads to waste on our beaches and roads. He added that the government’s focus will be on saving resources, stopping the use of single-use plastics, reducing food waste, encouraging healthy living, and managing e-waste.