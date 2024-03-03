Map Of The Heart

Blue Bird

Hide it. Hide it. Hide it.

Can’t tell anybody, can’t let the world see it.

She wears a white dress and has no face. She caresses my hair, humming Lavender’s Blue and reminds me of all the battles I’ve lost.

Hide it. Hide it. Hide it.

There’s a little boy hiding behind each pillar,

His eyes sunken deep, his skin pale grey.

All he ever does is scream and cry—the pain in his wails could shatter my glass castle.

Hide it. Hide it. Hide it.

There’s a girl I carry on my back, she wears a red frock and has a red ribbon tied around her head.

She wants me to help her—to free her from the grasp of the old man that’s touching her hands and kissing her skin.

Hide it. Hide it. Hide it.

There’s an old shadow that never leaves. He laughs at the sight of pain, my troubled soul gives him joy.

He tells me to jump—to throw myself off this building. He’s in love with death, and makes me flirt with it.

Hide it. Hide it. Hide it.

The old woman screamed. “You aren’t supposed to let the world know” “you will never fit in”.

She tells me of all the fears that humans have—

That there’s no place for odd balls with twisted minds and scarred bones.

Hide it. Hide it. Hide it.

Can’t let them go out. Can’t let them run free.

Can’t go far, but can’t get any close.

“Embrace the solitude that’s been given to you”.

But there are words ringing at the back of my head.

Stories begging to be told.

My heart’s racing fast, my palms getting cold.

I need to bleed; bare my heart, my mind and soul.

This madness is overwhelming. This madness is deafening.

I’ve let them down again, haven’t I? But I haven’t mentioned their names.

Maybe they don’t trust me with their names—they know too well of all the sleepless nights I’ve spent bleeding within the pages of these old diaries.

I hide them from the world. But I can’t hide myself from them.

There’s a bluebird resting on my shoulder. “Let’s run away” he keeps telling me.

I smile through the sadness, “we will, someday” I try to reassure him.

He sighs and leaves.

He doesn’t believe me anymore, does he?

***