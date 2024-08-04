Kicking Up A Storm

The launch issue of Outlook, the menu for which you see scribbled in my notebook, with its cover story on Kashmir created quite a storm. Soon we were a force to reckon with in the media. Two years later, our closest rival India Today had no option but to follow our lead and was forced to convert from a fortnightly to a weekly magazine. For the launch issue of Outlook, I worked with writer Soma Wadhwa on a story on female infanticide in Bihar. Our sources were the Dais (midwives), traditionally tasked with killing the babies, who were now being organized by an NGO to help curb this social evil. Using a doll, one of the Dais, Phool Devi, demonstrated how they strangled the newborns at the very spot where they usually threw the dead babies. Storm clouds gathered overhead, the wind tugged at Phool Devi’s sari as she tightened a string around the doll’s neck making for a powerful and disturbing image that is reproduced here.