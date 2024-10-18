Han Kang: The Memory Keeper

Much of Han’s fiction traces the impact of violence on ordinary lives, the suffering inflicted on those who stood up against authoritarian regimes in South Korea’s history, and the burden of historical traumas. She chronicles vulnerable lives with empathy, and looks tyranny in the eye without flinching. Her novel Human Acts gives a voice to the pro-democracy protestors who were massacred by the South Korean military at Gwangju city in 1980. By immortalising them in prose, she has ensured that their memory will live on and the massacre will not be denied. In We Do Not Part, (slated to be published in English next year), the shadows of the mass slaughter of the residents of South Korea’s Jeju Island darkens the fictional present. Many islanders, accused of being collaborators, were shot dead by the military in the 1940s. Both novels capture the brutality of state-sponsored violence and the inherited trauma of future generations.