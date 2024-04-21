Book Excerpt: 'Maktub', A Journey Of Introspection, Self-Reflection, And Inner Transformation

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Paulo Coelho is the author of 30 international bestsellers, including The Alchemist, The Pilgrimage, Veronika Decides to Die, Aleph, Eleven Minutes, The Fifth Mountain, The Valkyries, and Manual of the Warrior of Light, among others. He is well-known for the use of symbolism in describing the often spiritually motivated journeys his characters undertake. He dropped out of law school in 1970 and travelled extensively South America, Mexico, Europe, and North Africa. After returning home, he began to write pop and rock music lyrics with popular Brazilian singer songwriter Raul Seixas. He continues to explore questions of faith and spirituality in his fiction and non-fiction.