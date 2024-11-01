Virgo November 2024 Horoscope: Get Your Monthly Zodiac Overview

Career, Business & Job:

Virgos will have good luck because Saturn, the planet of careers, is in the sixth house. Also, these people will have a chance to move up in their jobs. At this point, you will be able to get praise for any work you do, and you deserve it. You will get this reward because you worked hard. On the other hand, because Rahu is in the seventh house and Ketu is in the first house, you may feel more pressure at work. Also, you probably won't get praise for your work from your bosses in November, and you might have problems with your coworkers. This month, some of your coworkers might be envious of you and try to get your job, which could make you feel bad. If you own your own business, you will be able to make a lot of money in November. This is a great time to work hard and become a successful trader. It will be easy for you to get new business this month, and you might even be able to start a new business like a networking chain. Jupiter is in your ninth house, and as it rules your moon sign, is active. Your work will be good even if you collaborate on a business agreement.