Virgo October 2024 Horoscope: See What The Stars Predict For Your Sign This Month

Career, Business & Job:

In terms of your job, this month is likely to be a good one. At the beginning of the month, Mars will be in the tenth house. In Virgo, you'll also find the Sun and Ketu, the rulers of the first and tenth houses, respectively, in your natal chart. Jupiter will also have a clear view of him. This will demonstrate how knowledgeable you are at your profession. You will stay ahead because you are intelligent and get things done quickly. which means there may be good chances of success at work. Shani, who rules the sixth house, will stay in that house. However, because it is in reverse, you will have to put in a lot of work. Even though you will be working under a lot of pressure, you will be fearless and able to give it your all. People at work will especially help you, because of which you will be able to get a good job elsewhere. After that, on October 20, Mars will move to one of your best houses, which will make things go better for you. On October 10, Mercury Maharaj will move into your second house. This will also help you make a lot of money at work. People who are in business should have a good month. With your common sense and sharp intelligence, you will give business a new boost. It will be beneficial for you to network and meet new people. If you keep good relationships with business partners, you will gain a lot. Sun, Mercury, and Ketu will be in the first house and looking at the seventh house at the start of the month. Because of this, business may be slow at times, so you should be ready for some problems. However, the second half of the month will be good, which will help the business move forward.