As of now, this month looks like it might be a bit better for your job. At the start of the month, Mercury will be in the eleventh house, which is a good sign for you. You will stay ahead of other people because of how smart you are and how you talk to them. This will help you do well at work. As of September 4, Mercury will be in the twelfth house in Leo. This will make things very busy at work, with a lot of running around. You may also have a lot of long trips. Venus will move into Virgo, so onwards September 23, your work will move forward. Someone will help you succeed. Because the Sun will be in the twelfth house and make an angle with Saturn, avoid saying mean things to anyone or getting involved into fights at the start of the month. Things will get better in the second half of the month. People who do business will be in the middle of the month. Jupiter will help to travel for work. On the other hand, Rahu’s position in the seventh house will keep going through big changes, some of which may be good and some of which may not be. So avoid taking hasty decisions. The position of Venus will be good for business. Towards the end of the month, the Sun and Mercury will be in your zodiac sign, which will help you use your intelligence to solve problems in your work. But as Rahu will stay in the seventh house for the whole month, things will go up and down.