For Virgos, September is a month of getting things done and being efficient. You will be happy as you organise and improve the way you do your work. Now is a great time to work on jobs that require attention to detail or to keep learning new things to improve your skills. September will be a great month for people who study geography, history, or medicine. You might even get some new job offers. When it comes to family, some cousins will try to take advantage of you in the new month, but you won't even notice. But your parents' thoughts will be important in this case. This month, you might need to pay a little more attention to your connections.
Education:
This month, the stars don't show anything that will help you get good grades. The test scores of almost all of you would be below projections, to say the least. Along with that, most of you would have to work very hard to reach your goals. Even then, you might not have much luck. But there is always hope for people who keep going even when things are bad. Students in technical fields and medicine would have to work much harder than normal to keep their spots. People who were taking difficult exams would do well, but only after putting in a lot of hard work.
Career, Business & Job:
As of now, this month looks like it might be a bit better for your job. At the start of the month, Mercury will be in the eleventh house, which is a good sign for you. You will stay ahead of other people because of how smart you are and how you talk to them. This will help you do well at work. As of September 4, Mercury will be in the twelfth house in Leo. This will make things very busy at work, with a lot of running around. You may also have a lot of long trips. Venus will move into Virgo, so onwards September 23, your work will move forward. Someone will help you succeed. Because the Sun will be in the twelfth house and make an angle with Saturn, avoid saying mean things to anyone or getting involved into fights at the start of the month. Things will get better in the second half of the month. People who do business will be in the middle of the month. Jupiter will help to travel for work. On the other hand, Rahu’s position in the seventh house will keep going through big changes, some of which may be good and some of which may not be. So avoid taking hasty decisions. The position of Venus will be good for business. Towards the end of the month, the Sun and Mercury will be in your zodiac sign, which will help you use your intelligence to solve problems in your work. But as Rahu will stay in the seventh house for the whole month, things will go up and down.
Finance:
If we look at your finances, we can say that at the start of the month, Mercury will be in the eleventh house and will do everything it can to bring in more money. However, with the Sun in the twelfth house and Saturn in close proximity to it, your costs will also go up. After this, on September 4, as your zodiac lord will move to the twelfth house, will cause your costs to start going up while your income stays the same. Once this is over, on September 23, Mercury will join the Sun in Virgo. This will help keep costs in check. Even though your income will be normal, it will be enough for you because your costs will stay in check. That means this month will be normal. You need to keep an eye on your costs at the start of the month. If you do this, the second half of the month should be good for your money.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
During the month, Mercury will be in the fifth house if you are in a relationship. Jupiter and Mars will also be in this house at different times. When you're in love, things will go up and down. Do not keep anything from your loved one during this time. If you do, it will lead to misunderstandings that can make your relationship stressful. No matter what the problem is, good or bad, you should tell your partner. If you don't, your relationship will become more bitter, and getting more and more angry at each other can cause the relationship to end. From September 18 onwards, Venus will move to the second house and with your loving words, you will be able to win your lover's heart and will slowly get over these problems. Regarding people who are married, Rahu will stay in the seventh house for the whole month. During the first half of the month, Venus will be in aspect with the seventh house, making you feel more romantic in your marriage. You will also try to do something nice for your partner, which will make them feel love and sympathy for you. This time your partner can go on a long trip. Both the Sun and Mercury will move into your sign in the second half of the month and face the seventh house, where Rahu is going to sit, which makes things more tense in a marriage, and you and your partner may fight, so you need to be patient during this time.
Health:
In terms of health, this month will be fine. At the start of the month, the lord of the zodiac sign will stay in the eleventh house, which is good for health. Saturn will be in retrograde in the sixth house, which can also be bad for your health, so you shouldn't do anything that could get you into trouble. You might have problems with your eyes, or you might have pain in your bones or joints. To avoid these, eat healthy foods and wash your eyes every morning and night with clean water. Take care of your body. You can also work out or go for a walk in the morning if you want to. Use meditation to help ease your mind's stress.
Lucky Colour: Light green
Lucky Number: 5, 9