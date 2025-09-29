Horoscope Today, September 29, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces & More

Today will be a day in which you will be able to unwind hassle-free. In order to relax your muscles, treat yourself to an oil massage. Your children's health may worsen if you do not take particular care of them now, and if you do not, you may have to spend a lot of money on their medical treatment. If you are married, you should take special care of your children. The news of ancestral property may bring joy to the entire family. In addition to being in a loving mood today, you will have numerous options available to you. On the professional front, you will be showered with affection and support from everyone. It is essential that you keep in mind that God only assists those who come to him for assistance. When you have the love of your spouse, it is much simpler to deal with the challenges that life throws at you.