Shardiya Navratri 2025 - What Are The 9 Days Of Navratri Rituals And Their Significance?

Shardiya Navratri 2025, from 22 September to 2 October, celebrates the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga with unique rituals each day. The festival signifies devotion, strength, spiritual cleansing, and the victory of good over evil.

Dr. Sohini Sastri
Updated on:
9 Days Of Shardiya Navratri Rituals
Shardiya Navratri, the most significant of the four Navratris celebrated in India, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms (Navadurga). In Navratri, nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped during this time. Falling in the lunar month of Ashwin (September–October), this festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil, culminating in Vijayadashami (Dussehra). It is a period of deep devotion, fasting, meditation, and spiritual cleansing. According to the Hindu calendar, the first day of Sharadiya Navratri is on 22 September 2025. The Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month is starting on 22 September at 01:23 pm. At the same time, this date will end on 23 September at 02:55 pm.

Why are Navratris increasing this year?

Sharadiya Navratri will start from 22 September this year but this time, one date is increasing in Navratri. This year, one date is decreasing in Shradh Paksha and one date is increasing in Navratri, so this year Navratri will be of 10 days instead of 9 days. According to drik panchang, this time Chaturthi Tithi is increasing in Sharadiya Navratri. An increase in date in Navratri is considered to be very auspicious. Along with this, the arrival of Mata is also very auspicious. Due to this reason, the effect of Navratri will be auspicious. Kalash Sthapana will be done on 22 September. On Saptami Tithi, based on the three-day Shakti Puja, the installation of goddess idols in Puja Pandals will be done on Saptami Tithi with Moola Nakshatra on Monday, 29 September, before 12:26 in the day.

Navratri Dates:

  • Day 1 - 22 September : Pratipada

  • Day 2 - 23 September : Dwitiya

  • Day 3 - 24 September : Tritiya

  • 25 September : Vinayak Chaturthi

  • Day 4 - 26 September : Chaturthi

  • Day 5 - 27 September : Panchami

  • Day 6 - 28 September : Shashthi

  • Day 7 - 29 September : Saptami

  • Day 8 - 30 September : Ashtami

  • Day 9 - 1 October : Navami

Nine days of Navratri rituals and significance:

Day 1 – Pratipada (22nd September 2025): Shailaputri Puja

  • Rituals: On the first day, devotees pray to Goddess Shailaputri, the daughter of the mountains, by doing Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana). The Kalash is full of water, mango leaves, and coconut, which stand for wealth and the presence of God. People who worship Durga fast and chant mantras.

  • Significance: Shailaputri stands for nature, strength, and stability. Worshipping her gives you the strength and courage to start new things.

Day 2 – Dwitiya (23rd September 2025): Brahmacharini Puja

  • Rituals: Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped with flowers, incense, and sugar offerings. Devotees recite prayers for discipline and perseverance. Many maintain a strict fast with fruits or simple sattvic meals.

  • Significance: Brahmacharini embodies penance, devotion, and austerity. Worshipping her grants wisdom, spiritual knowledge, and patience in overcoming struggles.

Day 3 – Tritiya (24th September 2025): Chandraghanta Puja

  • Rituals: Devotees offer milk, sweets, and red flowers to Goddess Chandraghanta, who is depicted with a crescent moon on her forehead. She is invoked for removing fears and ensuring peace.

  • Significance: Chandraghanta symbolises bravery and serenity. Her blessings protect devotees from negativity and instil courage in difficult times.

Day 4 – Chaturthi (26th September 2025): Kushmanda Puja

  • Rituals: The Goddess Kushmanda, reputed to have fashioned the universe with her celestial smile, is presented with pumpkins, malpua, and many homemade sweets. Adherents illuminate diyas to invite positivity.

  • Significance: Kushmanda symbolizes vigor and ingenuity.  Revering her fosters well-being, affluence, and the vitality to surmount adversity.

Day 5 – Panchami (27th September 2025): Skandamata Puja

  • Rituals: Adherents venerate Goddess Skandamata, who cradles Kartikeya (Skanda) in her lap, presenting offerings of bananas, incense, and yellow flowers. The puja underscores maternal affection and safeguarding.

  • Significance: Skandamata symbolizes compassion and nurturing. Worshipping her blesses devotees with harmony in family life and maternal care.

Day 6 – Shashthi (28th September 2025): Katyayani Puja

  • Rituals: The goddess Katyayani is venerated with honey, garlands, and reverence. Unmarried girls give special prayers for favorable marriages, while women pray for a fulfilling family life.

  • Significance: Katyayani represents valour and the destroyer of evil. Her blessings remove obstacles in marriage, career, and personal growth.

Day 7 – Saptami (29th September 2025): Kalaratri Puja

  • Rituals: People worship the fierce form of Goddess Kalaratri on this day. She kills devils and clears away ignorance. There is jaggery and sesame seeds. People who follow the religion pray and sing mantras all night to stay safe.

  • Significance: Kalaratri represents strength, courage, and the annihilation of darkness. She safeguards believers from malevolent forces, mishaps, and detrimental energy.

Day 8 – Ashtami (30th September 2025): Mahagauri Puja

  • Rituals: Goddess Mahagauri is revered by devotees for her pristine white attire, which represents tranquillity and serenity. The nine young girls are venerated as embodiments of the Goddess and are bestowed with food, gifts, and blessings during the Kanya Puja (also known as Kumari Puja).

  • Significance: Mahagauri embodies purity, forgiveness, and tranquillity. Revering her absolves transgressions and fosters tranquillity, conjugal happiness, and spiritual advancement.

Day 9 – Navami (1st October 2025): Siddhidatri Puja

  • Rituals: On the concluding day, adherents venerate Goddess Siddhidatri, who grants superhuman abilities (siddhis) and divine knowledge. Available items include fruits, nuts, and coconuts. Cultural programs and Ram Lila performances are further conducted.

  • Significance: Siddhidatri represents supreme knowledge and completeness. Her blessings confer spiritual illumination, achievement in pursuits, and emancipation from material bonds.

Vijayadashami (2nd October 2025):

Following the conclusion of Navratri, Vijayadashami (Dussehra) is observed. It signifies the conquest of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura and Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. Effigies of Ravana are incinerated, representing the annihilation of hubris and malevolence, while devotees adopt positivism, valour, and moral integrity.

Spiritual and Cultural Significance of Navratri:

  • Spiritual Cleansing: Fasting and meditation during these nine days detoxify the body and mind, aligning individuals with divine energy.

  • Empowerment of Women: When you worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga, you show how strong, wise, and caring feminine power (Shakti) is.

  • Cultural Vibrance: Across India, Navratri is celebrated with Garba and Dandiya in Gujarat, Durga Puja in Bengal, Ramlila in North India, and temple rituals in South India.

  • Astrological Importance: Navratri falls during a time when the Sun transitions to Virgo and Libra, symbolizing balance, harmony, and the cleansing of planetary influences.

During Shardiya Navratri 2025, which takes place from September 22 to October 2, the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga are revered. From summoning bravery with Shailaputri to achieving wisdom with Siddhidatri, every day has its own rituals and spiritual meaning. Resilience, devotion, and the timeless lesson that good always triumphs over evil are all lessons imparted by the festival. Beyond rituals, Navratri celebrates cultural unity, feminine power, and the joy of divine blessings, making it one of the most cherished and spiritually enriching festivals in India

