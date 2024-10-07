Durga Puja 2024: Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Festival

Many festivals are observed in India, but one of the most popular is called Durga Puja. This is the biggest festival for Bengalis. Durga puja is especially celebrated in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Tripura. During this time, there are a lot of exciting celebrations and numerous ceremonies, and a profound spiritual connection with the goddess Durga, who represents power, protection, and the triumph of good over evil. There is a significant deal of astrological importance associated with the event, which lasts for more than five days and is not merely a time for joy.
Rituals of Durga Puja:
1. Mahalaya:
Durga Puja starts with Mahalaya. On this day, Goddess Durga has come down to earth at this time. This is the grief season of Devi Paksha and the end of the mourning season of Pitri Paksha. In Hinduism, the month of Pitri is thought to be bad because it is when shradh, or death rites, are performed. It's a 16-day lunar time when people remember their ancestors and honour them by giving them food and water. People pray to the goddess in the early morning by chanting mantras. On the banks of rivers, people do tarpan, a ritual act of giving to their ancestors. The day sets an atmosphere of devotion for the days that follow.
2. Kalash Sthapana and Bodhan:
The puja starts on the day of Sasthi. On this day, the Kalash Sthapana is done at the beginning of the main puja. It is one of the sacred rituals. Ghatstahapana is done with the placement of a pot filled with holy water and is placed in front of the idol. This symbolises the arrival of Goddess Durga. After that, Bodhon is done. Bodhon is the invocation of the goddess and the unveiling of the idol. All the devotees offer flowers, fruits, and other offerings. At this time, chanting of Vedic mantras was performed with the playing of drums (dhak).
3. Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami Rituals:
Saptami: The day starts with the ritual of Nabapatika snan. It generally represents the nine forms of Durga. The nine plants are tied together and then bathed with the holy water, and after that, they are placed beside the idol of the goddess.
Ashtami: Maha Ashtami is the most significant day of Durga Puja. Pushpanjali and Kumari puja are integral parts of the durgasthami. Kumari puja is where a young girl is worshipped as an incarnation of the goddess. The evening ritual, Sandhi Puja, is performed at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami, celebrating the moment when Durga transformed into her fierce form to slay Mahishasura.
Navami: After the 'Sandhi puja' ends, Maha Navami starts. The 'Maha arati' is performed on the eve of 'Maha Navami'. Maha Navami is a spiritual holiday because it marks the end of Goddess Durga's nine-day fight with the demon Mahishasur. It symbolises the victory of good over evil and is considered auspicious for commencing new endeavours on Vijaya Dashami. In the evening, people are also involved in some recreational activities. After that, as a Prasad, 'bhog' is served to everyone.
4. Vijaya Dashami:
The fourth and final day of the Durga Puja is Vijaya Dashami. It is also known as Dussehra. On this auspicious day, Goddess Durga is believed to go back to her home, leaving all devotees. This is one of the most important parts of the festival. The idol is immersed in a river or lake in a ritual called Visarjan. Before immersion, married women engage in Sindoor Khela, smearing vermillion on each other, symbolising the goddess's marital bliss and invoking blessings for long-lasting marriages.
Astrological Significance of Durga Puja:
The festival of Durga Puja is also given a great deal of significance by astrology. According to Vedic astrology, at the time of Durga Puja, there are some changes in the positions of planets in the universe.
1. Alignment with the Lunar Calendar:
On the Hindu lunar calendar, Ashwin is the month of Durga Puja. This month usually comes in September or October. This time, called Sharad Navratri, is important in astrology because it's when the Sun moves through the planet Virgo, which is ruled by Mercury and represents intelligence, communication, and knowledge. This is a great time for worship, spiritual activities, and meditation.
2. Meaning of Mahalaya and Amavasya:
Mahalaya is the threshold of the Durga Puja festival. It is the last day of the Pitru Paksha, which is focused on ancestors. Because the New Moon represents a time of rebirth and new beginnings, this day holds a special significance in the field of astrology. During the Mahalaya festival, the goddess Durga is invoked.
3. Sandhi Puja and the Cosmic Intersection:
The Sandhi Puja is done at the time of transition from Ashtami to Navami. It is believed that it is the most potent time for invoking the goddess's energy. It is thought that the forces of the planets are perfectly in sync with each other during this time, which marks a cosmic intersection. Based on the stars, now is the best time to make big choices because the divine energy is at its greatest.
4. Effects on Zodiac Signs:
Durga puja affects overall zodiac signs in a different way, which are stated below.
Aries and Scorpio (ruled by Mars) people may feel energised and highly active during this festive time. They want to take any risk to take a big step in their personal and business lives.
Taurus and Libra (ruled by Venus) Individuals may feel more creative and spiritually grow.
Gemini and Virgo (ruled by Mercury) are likely to find clarity in communication and decision-making.
Durga Puja is a holiday of joy and celebration, but it is also a time for spiritual alignment and peace in the universe. During this time, practices are done that help all the devotees connect deeply with Goddess Durga's divine feminine energy. The astrological meaning gives us more information and reminds us of how complicated the world is and how powerful it is to align with cosmic energies for spiritual and personal growth.