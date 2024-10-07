Durga Puja 2024: Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Festival

Rituals of Durga Puja:

1. Mahalaya:

Durga Puja starts with Mahalaya. On this day, Goddess Durga has come down to earth at this time. This is the grief season of Devi Paksha and the end of the mourning season of Pitri Paksha. In Hinduism, the month of Pitri is thought to be bad because it is when shradh, or death rites, are performed. It's a 16-day lunar time when people remember their ancestors and honour them by giving them food and water. People pray to the goddess in the early morning by chanting mantras. On the banks of rivers, people do tarpan, a ritual act of giving to their ancestors. The day sets an atmosphere of devotion for the days that follow.

2. Kalash Sthapana and Bodhan:

The puja starts on the day of Sasthi. On this day, the Kalash Sthapana is done at the beginning of the main puja. It is one of the sacred rituals. Ghatstahapana is done with the placement of a pot filled with holy water and is placed in front of the idol. This symbolises the arrival of Goddess Durga. After that, Bodhon is done. Bodhon is the invocation of the goddess and the unveiling of the idol. All the devotees offer flowers, fruits, and other offerings. At this time, chanting of Vedic mantras was performed with the playing of drums (dhak).

3. Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami Rituals:

Saptami: The day starts with the ritual of Nabapatika snan. It generally represents the nine forms of Durga. The nine plants are tied together and then bathed with the holy water, and after that, they are placed beside the idol of the goddess.

Ashtami: Maha Ashtami is the most significant day of Durga Puja. Pushpanjali and Kumari puja are integral parts of the durgasthami. Kumari puja is where a young girl is worshipped as an incarnation of the goddess. The evening ritual, Sandhi Puja, is performed at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami, celebrating the moment when Durga transformed into her fierce form to slay Mahishasura.

Navami: After the 'Sandhi puja' ends, Maha Navami starts. The 'Maha arati' is performed on the eve of 'Maha Navami'. Maha Navami is a spiritual holiday because it marks the end of Goddess Durga's nine-day fight with the demon Mahishasur. It symbolises the victory of good over evil and is considered auspicious for commencing new endeavours on Vijaya Dashami. In the evening, people are also involved in some recreational activities. After that, as a Prasad, 'bhog' is served to everyone.

4. Vijaya Dashami:

The fourth and final day of the Durga Puja is Vijaya Dashami. It is also known as Dussehra. On this auspicious day, Goddess Durga is believed to go back to her home, leaving all devotees. This is one of the most important parts of the festival. The idol is immersed in a river or lake in a ritual called Visarjan. Before immersion, married women engage in Sindoor Khela, smearing vermillion on each other, symbolising the goddess's marital bliss and invoking blessings for long-lasting marriages.