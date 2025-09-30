Jupiter's connection with the first house will be removed in the second half of the month. However, Jupiter will be in a high position in the sixth house, which can sometimes aggravate illnesses or suddenly alleviate them. However, looking at the positions of other planets, it can be said that the second half of the month may be a little weak for your health. The Sun, the planet responsible for health, also does not seem to provide much support this month, as it will be in the eighth house and in a weak state during the first half of the month. Furthermore, the Sun will be in a debilitated position during the second half of the month, which is also considered a weak position for the Sun. Considering all these circumstances, we would like to advise you to remain vigilant about your health throughout this month. In comparison, the first half of the month will be considered much better or even better.