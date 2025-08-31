Aquarius September 2025 Horoscope: Astrological Overview For This Current Month

Problems may arise for a while due to your beloved's potential health issues, as Mercury moves to the eighth house from the 15th and Sun God also moves to the eighth house from the 17th. You may move your relationship forward at this time by being nice to them and having meaningful conversations with them. Those who are married should expect a typical start to the month. Despite little issues, the partnership will remain intact thanks to the influence of Mercury, Ketu, and the Sun in the seventh house. Conversely, the sun (from the 17th house) and Mercury (from the 15th house) will both transit to the eighth house. On the other hand, Venus will enter the seventh house on the 15th, aiming to strengthen relationships through more affection and better understanding. Behave politely around your in-laws, and if they cause any trouble, just act an honest conversation with them about it.