Aquarius November 2025 Horoscope: Transitional Month With Progress In Career, Finances, Education, And Relationships

November 2025 unfolds as a transitional period for Aquarius natives. The first half may feel slow due to a weak Sun and retrograde Saturn, but momentum builds after mid-month. Mars and Mercury energize your professional pursuits, Venus enhances luck and love, while Jupiter ensures steady financial and educational growth.

Dr. Sohini Sastri
Updated on:
Aquarius November 2025 Horoscope
Aquarius Monthly Horoscope for November 2025
The November Monthly Horoscope 2025 predicts mixed results for you. Results may be average or slightly below. The Sun will be weak in your house of fortune until November 16. So don't expect good Sun results during this time. The Sun in Mars' sign, Scorpio, in your Karma home after November 16th will offer good outcomes. The Sun may do well in the second half of the month after a lacklustre first half. Mars will transit your tenth house all month. Mars should yield middling results. Mars may score slightly higher than normal.

Mercury in your tenth house till November 23rd will be beneficial. Mercury will not be helpful after November 23rd. The exalted position of the lord of the houses of profit and riches can help offset Jupiter's transit in the sixth house. Jupiter will likely yield average or mixed outcomes. Venus will transit the eighth house until November 2nd, then the house of fortune until November 26th, then your house of karma. Venus should offer good luck for most of the month. Saturn will be retrograde, so don't expect good results. Rahu and Ketu transits also don't help. Thus, this month may yield varied results. Average or somewhat below-average results are expected. Better results are expected in the second half of the month.

Education:

This November brings a productive yet introspective time for Aquarius students. The month starts with renewed focus and creative thinking, helping you grasp complex topics with ease. Those pursuing higher studies or research-based work will find inspiration flowing, especially in subjects related to science, technology, or psychology. Innovative ideas and independent learning styles will give you an edge over your peers.

However, mid-month distractions may arise due to social commitments or emotional restlessness. It’s important to maintain a study routine and avoid last-minute pressure. Group discussions and study partnerships will prove beneficial, especially if you stay open to others’ viewpoints. Students preparing for competitive exams should use this period to revise carefully — success is likely with discipline and smart planning.

For those in creative or artistic fields, your imagination and analytical abilities blend perfectly this month. Professors and mentors will recognise your efforts, possibly leading to positive feedback or new opportunities. Towards the end of November, planetary energies favour deep learning and concentration. Avoid procrastination and keep digital distractions to a minimum. Meditation or short breaks between study sessions will help keep your mind calm and focused. Stay consistent with your schedule and trust your innovative instincts — November can mark real academic progress if you balance creativity with discipline.

Career, Business & Jobs:

This month, the lord of your job house will stay in that house. This means that Mars will be in its own house, which is a good place for work. It's not good to have Mars in the tenth house, but since it's in its own sign and square to Jupiter, the ruler of the house of gains, Mars can usually help you with work-related issues. If you say what you think in a nice and considerate way, your bosses or important people in your field will not only value your presence but also help you move up. In particular, Mercury and the lord of your Karma house will be in your Karma house until November 23rd. This is when it comes to business. Jupiter, the planet of management, will be making an angle with this.

Mercury will help you a lot as you try to grow your business and make new deals right now. That's why the time before November 23rd is better if you need to make business choices or try something new. People think that the time between November 16th and November 23rd will be especially good for you because that's when the Sun will start to work in your favour. In terms of your job, this month, Venus rising in the sixth house can support good outcomes. People in charge will notice how hard you work if you do it. They will keep an eye on what you do, even if they don't tell anyone, and they may reward you later for it. This means that this month will go well at work. Though you might not see results right away, the work you do now will pay off in the long run. That being said, we can say that this month will likely be mostly good for you at work.

Aquarius Zodiac Sign - null
Aquarius Zodiac Sign: Why This Air Sign Is Always Ahead Of The Curve

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

Financial:

Jupiter, the ruler of your wealth house, will be in a neutral position this month when it comes to money. Even though Jupiter's transit in the sixth house is not good, it is likely to be profitable because it is in an exalted situation. In other words, this month will continue to give you benefits based on what you do. You will usually make enough money to be happy with. The same thing can happen if you try to get a loan from a bank: you might get one. In other words, this means that the month can usually be good for income. When it comes to saving money, the month can also be better than usual.

Jupiter is the ruler of the wealth house, and it will be highly placed and facing its wealth house, which will help you save money. It will also help you keep the money you have saved. You will have to be realistic about this, though, because Saturn is moving backwards in the second house and will stay there until November 28th. Since Saturn also rules the twelfth house, this could sometimes cause people to spend money they don't need to. As long as you put in some work and are smart, Jupiter will not only help you save money but also keep the money you have saved safe. But being careless can cause you to spend. In this way, the month can be a mixed bag when it comes to saving money. In general, this means that the month will bring in more money than usual, but savings may be about average.

Love, Relationships & Marriage:

The boss of your fifth house, Mercury, will be in the Karma Sthan (place of work) until November 23rd. This will affect your love life. That person is in a relationship with a friend can benefit from this situation. People like this will be able to focus on their work and still have time for their love life during this time. Mercury is moving through a sign that will help you balance your work and love life. Between November 2nd and 26th, Venus will also be on your side. For most of the month, you will be able to enjoy your love life this way. Even though these are good times, we can't ignore the eighth aspect of Mars or the fact that the fifth lord is in conjunction with Mars. When these things happen, they can sometimes cause fights and arguments. So, this month, everyone should try to avoid fights that aren't necessary, whether they're in love with a friend or someone else.

That way, Mars's bad effects will be lessened or gone, and you can enjoy your love life. This means that your love life might be about the same or a little better in November 2025. However, this month might not be the best for moving marriage-related issues forward, and issues linked to marriage will need to be handled carefully this month. Rahu and Ketu are still having an effect on your seventh house. The lord of your seventh house will be weak in the first half of this month, especially until November 16th. All of these things point to the fact that your married life may not always be consistent. While the Sun and Mars coming together after November 16th isn't good for relationships, Jupiter's fifth aspect will make things a lot better for those who act wisely. In other words, this month might be better than usual for love relationships but not so good for marriages. In fact, it might be worse than usual for marriages.

Health:

Based on the November Monthly Horoscope 2025, the month of November may bring about outcomes that are either slightly below average or more mixed than normal in terms of health. It is still the case that Rahu and Ketu have an impact on your first house. This month, Mars will also be affecting your first house in a planetary aspect. Every single one of these circumstances is detrimental to one's health. Especially during the first half of the month, the Sun, which is the planet that is responsible for health, will be in a weak state, which will not assist you in maintaining good health.

Your eating habits may be disrupted as a result of the impact of Saturn in retrograde in the second house, particularly until November 28th. This month, you will need to be especially careful about your health because all of these factors indicate that you will need to do so to avoid experiencing any health problems from occurring. Complete knowledge is the only way to preserve your health, particularly if you currently suffer from any mental or brain-related illnesses or issues. Additionally, if you have any preexisting chest or lung concerns, it will be essential for you to remain attentive.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Number: 11

Aquarius Traits and Tendencies - null
Aquarius Traits And Tendencies: Everything You Need To Know

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

