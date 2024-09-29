Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign

Career, Business & Job:

It looks like this will be a good month for your career because Venus, the lord of the tenth house, will be in that house at the beginning of the month. This will help you do well at work. The people around you will also be nice. Just remember that you will do well in your job if you focus on your work and don't talk about other people too much or gossip. Also, don't get into fights or arguments with anyone. At the beginning of the month, Jupiter, who rules the sixth house, will move into your ninth house. On October 10, he will move into your tenth house. It sounds like things at work might be changing for you. It looks like things at work could shift a bit, and that might mean a move for you. It is possible that at the beginning of the month, you will receive a solid job offer, which you will need to make sure you accept promptly. You will be able to show off your skills at this job. But Mercury, the lord of the sixth house, will stay in your ninth house with Sun and Ketu until the beginning of the month. Mars, on the other hand, will be in the sixth house. This will give you a chance to fight the situation in the government sector. Because of this, you will get strong and work hard. You can be successful after having a hard time. People who are in business will have a good month. This is the time when your ideas will work out, which is very good for your business. This is going to give your business new life, which will help you do well. Business relationships will get better, and long trips will be good for you.