Love, Relationships & Marriage:

This month can be up and down for people who are in a relationship. In the beginning of the month, Mercury will be in the sixth house, and Mars will be in the fifth house. This could lead to a fight or argument between you and your partner. Fighting words can also lead to ego clashes, which is bad for your relationship, so don't talk until you've thought about what's going on. Venus will move into your seventh house on September 4. That time will be a little better, and then you can talk to your partner about your relationship. During that time, things will go well in your relationship. You'll be able to fully engage yourselves in each other's love, and your relationship will grow. For married couples, Saturn will be backward at the start of the month and will be looking at the seventh house and the sun will be in the seventh house. It's not possible to say that this Samasaptak Yog of Sun and Saturn is good for marriage. However, there may be a fight with your in-laws. Please be patient and let this month go by without any problems. This is the only way to keep your marriage safe and enjoy it. If you value your life partner, you should listen to them and try to understand them. If you disagree with them about something, you shouldn't make it a big deal.