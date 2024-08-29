In September, Aquarius may feel a strong urge to try new things and make changes. Now is a great time to bring new ideas to the table or do your work in a way that isn't the norm. People will really like how you can think outside the box, but make sure you have plans to back up your ideas. If you spend more than you earn or don't make as much, your budget might get a little off track. In terms of friends, you will be drawn to people who share your outlook for the future. People will need to work together, but you should make sure that your ideas fit with what the group needs. The relationships in my life are going fine this month. There will be peace and happiness in the family if you don't fight over small things. Avoid becoming too distant.
Education:
During this month, your studies should go smoothly because the stars are aligned in a very good way. Studying languages, journalism and accounts will go very well in school. The score would also go up for technical students. And people who are learning crafts and skilled trades would have good reason to be very happy with how they are doing. People who take difficult exams will succeed, but only after putting in a lot of hard work. Indeed, all of you will only be successful this month after a lot of hard work.
Career, Business & Job:
For students, Mars will be in your fifth house at the start of the month. This will make it hard to focus, which could cause problems with your studies. Your efforts will pay off as you do better in school. Students studying for competitive tests might have to face tough challenges. You may have to face tough questions for the exam. In the first part of the month, college students may face some trouble in their studies, so be careful on that matter. But things will start to change for the better in the second half of the month, when Venus moves into your ninth house in Libra. Success will come your way in the field of education, and going to college will help you. As they study abroad, students will have to work hard during this time.
Finance:
We can see that this month will be highly productive for you in terms of money. The ruler of the second house, Jupiter—will stay in the fourth house for the whole month which will help you spend wisely and get ahead financially. Position of Rahu might be hard for you to save money. Making plans to save money will take some time. You will quickly come up with new ways to spend money. The good news is that Mars will be in your fifth house for the whole month and will look at your eleventh house with a full seventh vision. This will cause your income to keep going up, which will help you cut down on your costs. In the second half of the month, you will need to invest carefully. From September 18, Venus will make your luck better and play a big part in making your finances better. You shouldn't spend money on secret things in the first half of the month because they could cause trouble in the second half.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
This month can be up and down for people who are in a relationship. In the beginning of the month, Mercury will be in the sixth house, and Mars will be in the fifth house. This could lead to a fight or argument between you and your partner. Fighting words can also lead to ego clashes, which is bad for your relationship, so don't talk until you've thought about what's going on. Venus will move into your seventh house on September 4. That time will be a little better, and then you can talk to your partner about your relationship. During that time, things will go well in your relationship. You'll be able to fully engage yourselves in each other's love, and your relationship will grow. For married couples, Saturn will be backward at the start of the month and will be looking at the seventh house and the sun will be in the seventh house. It's not possible to say that this Samasaptak Yog of Sun and Saturn is good for marriage. However, there may be a fight with your in-laws. Please be patient and let this month go by without any problems. This is the only way to keep your marriage safe and enjoy it. If you value your life partner, you should listen to them and try to understand them. If you disagree with them about something, you shouldn't make it a big deal.
Health:
In terms of health, things will go up and down this month. You may feel tired because of it. Besides this, the first half of the month seems paler. What about the second half? From September 16 to September 23, the Sun will be in the eighth house and Mercury will be there from September 23 to October 8. Even though things aren't good for your health right now, you should still take care of it this month. Problems with your stomach can bother you more, and people who already have heart disease should be more careful. Don't eat too much, and make sure you get the right amount of nutrients in your food. This can help with some problems.
Lucky Colour: Black
Lucky Number: 8