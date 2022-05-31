Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Zoya Akhtar Admits Being Nervous About Making 'The Archies'

Suhana Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, actor Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and actress Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor will all be introduced by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar in 'The Archies'.

Updated: 31 May 2022 2:03 pm

Director Zoya Akhtar has been making headlines lately because of her forthcoming film ‘The Archies’. Early this month, the creators of 'The Archies' posted a trailer for the film, which went viral. Suhana Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, actor Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and actress Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor will all make their big-screen debuts in the film, which is an adaptation of the popular comics of the same name.

Akhtar has now spoken out about the project, admitting that she is scared about directing ‘The Archies’. Akhtar told The Hindu recently that ‘The Archies’ was a part of her childhood and adolescence, and she is looking forward to bringing the characters to life on screen. However, the acclaimed director admitted that she is frightened because of the characters' worldwide appeal. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"I’m currently shooting The Archies as a feature film, and that hopefully will be out next year. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic, and yet resonates with young adults today," Akhtar was quoted as saying. The film is being backed by Netflix.

The filmmaker previously worked with Netflix when she directed short films for anthologies like 'Lust Stories’ (2018) and ‘Ghost Stories’ (2020). 

