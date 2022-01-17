Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
'Expensive Kabir Singh' Zayn Malik Trolled By Indian Fans Following His Instagram Comeback Post Gigi Hadid Break-Up

Singer Zayn Malik treated his fans with a new bearded picture and Indian fans were quick enough to compare his new look to Shahid Kapoor's look in 'Kabir Singh'.

Zayn Malik posted a new picture after months. - Instagram

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 5:34 pm

Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik who has been keeping a low profile ever since his breakup from model Gigi Hadid has returned to Instagram after months and Indian fans were quick enough to call his new look “The Expensive Kabir Singh.”

The former One Direction singer took to Instagram and treated fans to his new look.Malik was sporting a beard look and was wearing a jacket with shades. This also happens to be the singer's first post in 2022.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In November of 2015, Malik and Hadid began dating. They declared their breakup in March 2018, but they quickly patched up. They broke up again in January 2019, but reconciled at the end of the year. 

They apparently broke up this time after the singer got into a confrontation with the model's mother, Yolanda. Malik and Hadid will now co-parent their daughter Khai, who was born in September 2020, according to People magazine.

"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," he told TMZ.

Malik also expressed his desire to keep his family together. He remarked: “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness. And despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

