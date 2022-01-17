Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik who has been keeping a low profile ever since his breakup from model Gigi Hadid has returned to Instagram after months and Indian fans were quick enough to call his new look “The Expensive Kabir Singh.”

Expensive Kabir Singh 🤌🏼✨ breakup hits really hard pic.twitter.com/5m7ZSe0qxP — kartik 🅴 (@kartikt69) January 17, 2022

Dard tumhara badan main mere, zeher ki tarhan utar raha hai.#ZaynMalik debuts new look months after #GigiHadid break up.



Fans call him "Expensive Kabir Singh"

😁 pic.twitter.com/BlAP0ovPNV — Ikram Haider (@IkramHaider_) January 17, 2022

The former One Direction singer took to Instagram and treated fans to his new look.Malik was sporting a beard look and was wearing a jacket with shades. This also happens to be the singer's first post in 2022.



In November of 2015, Malik and Hadid began dating. They declared their breakup in March 2018, but they quickly patched up. They broke up again in January 2019, but reconciled at the end of the year.

They apparently broke up this time after the singer got into a confrontation with the model's mother, Yolanda. Malik and Hadid will now co-parent their daughter Khai, who was born in September 2020, according to People magazine.

"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," he told TMZ.

Malik also expressed his desire to keep his family together. He remarked: “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness. And despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”