Zakir Khan To Embark On North America Tour For His Comedy Special 'Tathastu'

Comic artiste and writer Zakir Khan, following the success of streaming comedy specials 'Haq Se Single' and 'Kaksha Gyarvi', is hitting the road once again with his latest showcase 'Tathastu'.

Zakir Khan
Zakir Khan Instagram/ @zakirkhan_208

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 4:40 pm

Comic artiste and writer Zakir Khan, following the success of streaming comedy specials 'Haq Se Single' and 'Kaksha Gyarvi', is hitting the road once again with his latest showcase 'Tathastu'.

Zakir will embark on a North America and Canada tour that will see him touring in support of 'Tathastu'. Opening with a recap of behind-the-scenes moments from Khan's life, 'Tathastu' takes the audience on an unconventional outing that is bursting with personal chronicles covering Khan's growing up years, his family life and years of struggle.

Commenting on the same, Zakir Khan said in a statement: "'Tathastu' is something of great intrinsic value to me. It's one of my most nuanced projects thus far and a long-standing dream that has finally taken shape. I am glad live performances are back with a bang and I can hit the road and meet all my fans. I can't wait to see you all"

'Tathastu' captures an honest, vulnerable and unedited version of Khan sharing significant life lessons whilst trying to make sense of his journey thus far.

The comedian will start his North America tour on September 3 in New Jersey, followed by Toronto on September 4, Vancouver on September 9, Seattle on September 10, Fort Lauderdale on September 23, Philadelphia on September 25, Houston on September 29, Austin on October 1 and culminate in San Jose on October 2.

