Zach Lipovsky And Adam B Stein To Helm 'Final Destination 6' For New Line

Hollywood studio New Line Cinema has roped in filmmaker duo Zach Lipovsky and Adam B Stein to direct the sixth instalment of the "Final Destination" franchise.

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 12:13 pm

The sixth chapter will relaunch the franchise that started with 2000's "Final Destination", reported entertainment news website Collider.

Lipovsky and Stein are best known for their 2018 sci-fi thriller "Freaks", starring Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern.

Craig Perry, the original franchise producer, is producing the new project with Sheila Hanahan Taylor.

Jon Watts, the director behind the Tom Holland-led "Spider-Man" movies, is also producing alongside Dianne McGunigle. He also wrote the treatment for the relaunch.

Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, whose credits include "Ready or Not" and the relaunched "Scream" franchise, are writing the script.

