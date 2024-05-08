Art & Entertainment

Youtuber Sanjyot Keer Heads To Cannes; Second Indian Chef After Vikas Khanna To Do So

Chef Sanjyot Keer, who is known for his YouTube channel ‘Your Food Lab’, is heading to Cannes Film Festival. He will be the second Indian chef to walk the red carpet at Fest after Chef Vikas Khanna.

Sanjyot Keer
Sanjyot Keer Photo: Instagram
info_icon

He will be walking the red carpet at the Grand Lumiere Theatre on May 17.

Since past few years, many influencers and social media personalities have made their way to the film festival. Sanjyot’s appearance at the fest marks an important juncture in the Indian culinary industry.

Talking about heading to the festival, Sanjyot Keer said: “The Cannes Film Festival is an incredible stage for cinema and culture. I am grateful to have been invited to experience this Festival in all its glory. In my 8-year journey with Your Food Lab, I have strived hard to make every food video feel like cinema in my own way of storytelling.”

He further mentioned: “My life-long goal is to bring a fresh perspective to traditional Indian cooking, making it accessible to audiences worldwide through my work as a culinary artiste.”

In addition, Sanjyot recently produced the short film ‘Before We Die’ that talks about the water crisis in the interiors of Maharashtra.

The Cannes Film Festival, which is considered to be in the ‘Big Three’ European film festivals, is set to be held from May 14 to May 25.

