Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Art & Entertainment

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Calls His 'Aquaman' Role 'Clown Work'

Yahya Abdul Mateen II
Yahya Abdul Mateen II Instagram/ @yahya

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 7:01 pm

Hollywood star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II says his role in "Aquaman" was "clown work" as opposed to films like "The Trial of the Chicago 7".

Abdul-Mateen, who essayed the role of David Kane/ Black Manta in the DC blockbuster, said it is important for actors to try their hands at various genres.

"Everything should be about getting to the truth. But sometimes you got to know which movie or genre you’re in. Something like ‘Aquaman’, that’s clown work. ‘Aquaman’ is not ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’. You have got to get over yourself," the 36-year-old actor told entertainment outlet Vulture in an interview.

Abdul-Mateen said actors have to do blockbusters like superhero films for their survival.

"In order to survive (as an actor) and to do it well, you have to play that game and then be crafty about when you want to surprise the audience, the director, or yourself with a little bit of ‘Wow, I didn’t expect to see a Chekhovian thing or August Wilson and Aquaman, but I did'," he added.

Abdul-Mateen most recently starred in Michael Bay’s “Ambulance”, which came out earlier this year, and Keanu Reeves-led "The Matrix Resurrections".

He will be seen next in "Aquaman" sequel "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom", scheduled to be released on December 25, 2023. 

