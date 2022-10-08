Working In 'Tripling' Is Like Therapy For Sumeet Vyas

Streaming star Sumeet Vyas, who is returning to the 'Tripling' universe with the upcoming season of the show, shared that working in the series is like therapy for him as he gets to explore his many facets as a screen artiste.

The trailer of the third season of the show was recently unveiled in Mumbai at a media event.

Elaborating on the same, Sumeet, known for his comic timing, said: "'Tripling' is my go-to therapy where I get to conceptualise, write the screenplay and dialogues, act, contribute towards the larger picture and do a lot more. And with every season, I am becoming closer to the characters and the storytelling arc."

Assuring his fans, he further mentioned: "One thing I can promise you all is that this is going to be one heart-warming story so keep your crazy family close for a better viewing experience".

The show also stars Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar as Sumeet's siblings, Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kunal Roy Kapur.

This season will have five episodes and will centre on the news of Charu and Chinmay (the parents) separating, which forces the siblings - Chandan, Chanchal and Chitwan to go on a new adventure - this time back to their paternal home in the hills.

Maanvi Gagroo said: "Every time we shoot for 'Tripling', it feels like some sort of homecoming! We're all so familiar with each other's traits and quirks and share such warmth with each other that it's almost like being a real family. Also, every season we get to go outdoors for long schedules and that is something we've all come to cherish. This season, we are back with more drama, more emotions and a whole lot of laughter and fun".

In this season, the siblings will be joined by their equally eccentric parents in a series of smaller family adventures, while grappling with the threat of losing their family and their home.

Produced by Arunabh Kumar of TVF, the third season of the show is directed by Neeraj Udhwani based on a story by Arunabh and Sumeet.

Sumeet is pretty much omnipresent in the creative department of the show as the screenplay too has been sketched by him and the dialogues are by him in tandem with Abbas Dalal.

'Tripling' season 3, will premiere on October 21 on ZEE5.