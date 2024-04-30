'Wonderland': Bae Suzy And Park Bo-gum's Compelling And Strong Chemistry Shines In New Stills

For the first time ever, audiences would watch Bae Suzy and Park Bo-gum share screen space together in a project. The forthcoming film, ‘Wonderland,’ will see these two popular stars play the role of a couple, and their first stills have been shared by the production house.
The movie narrates the experiences of individuals using a service of the same name, which enables them to reconnect with their departed loved ones via video call, employing artificial intelligence to recreate them.
Bae Suzy steps into the character of Jung-in, who utilizes the service to reconstruct her boyfriend Tae-joo, who lies in bed following a tragic accident. Her portrayal is anticipated to capture the complexities within her character’s emotions, showcasing a blend of happiness, confusion, and longing as she navigates her everyday life with her reconstructed partner.
Park Bo-gum takes on the role of Tae-joo. He is poised to demonstrate his acting prowess by portraying contrasting facets of his character, right from the artificial intelligence version of himself to the real-life one, who grapples with the bewildering aspects of his surroundings upon becoming conscious.
The stills of the two that have been shared don’t tell much about the plot. In the first image, Bae Suzy is shown sitting at a dinner table, watching Park Bo-gum affectionately. The subsequent slide shows her embracing Bo-gum tightly in a hospital. Bo-gum takes centre stage in the following frame, waving and smiling at the camera, sporting a different hairstyle. The final snapshot captures the two stars aboard public transport, their hands intertwined as they gaze lovingly into each other’s eyes.
After their stills were released, the actress took to her Instagram to post two selfies with her on-screen lover, with the caption, “Tae-joo and Jung-in,” which are their characters’ names in the film.
In a statement, the director of the film, Kim Tae-yong, said, “The two actors showed great chemistry as they worked together on scenes with consideration and respect for each other,” further heightening anticipation for their chemistry to flourish. Other lead cast members include Tang Wei, Jung Yu-mi, and Choi Woo-shik.
‘Wonderland’ is set to grace silver screens on June 5.