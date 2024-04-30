'Wonderland': Bae Suzy And Park Bo-gum's Compelling And Strong Chemistry Shines In New Stills

The stills of the two that have been shared don’t tell much about the plot. In the first image, Bae Suzy is shown sitting at a dinner table, watching Park Bo-gum affectionately. The subsequent slide shows her embracing Bo-gum tightly in a hospital. Bo-gum takes centre stage in the following frame, waving and smiling at the camera, sporting a different hairstyle. The final snapshot captures the two stars aboard public transport, their hands intertwined as they gaze lovingly into each other’s eyes.