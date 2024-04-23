'Wonderland' Teaser Review: Bae Suzy And Park Bo-gum Communicate In Simulated Reality, Guided By Choi Woo-shik And Jung Yu-mi

‘Wonderland’ has gone on to become one of the most highly-awaited Korean films slated for release this year. With its massively talented star-studded cast along with a unique storyline, the makers of the film have dropped its first teaser along with a release date. Starring Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Choi Woo-shik, Jung Yu-mi, and Tang Wei in lead roles, ‘Wonderland’ will take over this summer.
The 41-seconds teaser clip introduces the entire concept of the film. The storyline centres on a simulated reality where individuals who struggle to communicate with their loved ones in the real world find a means to do so. Park Bo-gum states that in Wonderland, people have the opportunity to reunite with their loved ones using artificial intelligence anywhere and at any time, transcending the limitations of space and time. The main five leads are seen, holding a phone in their hands, smiling at it, as if they’re talking to their close ones. At the end, he’s heard asking, “Would you like to begin Wonderland?”
Here is a look at the teaser trailer:
With its stunning visuals and a heart-sinking background score, ‘Wonderland’ aims to transport audiences on a captivating journey into the realms of science fiction and fantasy. At its essence, the movie delves into deep themes of love, loss, belongingness and the innate human desire to connect with someone. As characters start to get lost in the made-up world of Wonderland, the movie seems to shed light on the blurred lines between reality and fantasy. As far as the teaser is concerned, it has only increased hopes for what’s to come; it’s that promising. To see how Park Bo-gum and Bae Suzy’s chemistry would flesh out is something majority of the audiences are excited for.
In addition to the main cast, Gong Yoo, Son Kyung-won, Jeon Su-ji and Choi Moo-sung have also been roped in to play small but pivotal roles. Kim Tae-yong, who has written the screenplay, will be returning to the director’s chair after a span of nine years with this film.
Upon its release, ‘Wonderland’ is sure to captivate audiences. While Netflix will oversee its international distribution, the film is scheduled for theatrical premieres in South Korea and China on June 5, 2024.