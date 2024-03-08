Women’s Day: Strong Female Characters Shaping The Content Of Indian Cinema

Consuming quality content has undoubtedly become one of the key sources of entertainment for the audiences out there. Roles that leave behind a strong impact on the minds of the viewers are always appreciated. These characters have given the audiences something to ponder over. These characters have stayed long in audience’s minds and hearts much after they’ve finished watching the film or the show. These characters are helping showcase women in a new light onscreen thereby strengthening their position in today’s society.
So, what better to celebrate some of the best performances by these strong actors than on the occasion of International Women’s Day? Here are some such performances that have left an indelible impression in viewer’s hearts and minds:
1. Ananya Panday (‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’)
Ananya Panday as Ahana Singh in the film has beautifully described the lives of a million of young girls out there. The actor once again shows her acting chops in the most impactful manner while portraying the relatability, fun, free-spirited and also her vulnerable side in the most in-depth manner winning hearts and how!
2. Medha Shankar (‘12th Fail’)
Coming forward as the strongest, selfless support that every guy needs, Medha Shankar in the film ‘12th Fail’ has garnered immense love from all across the world. Medha’s performance makes Shraddha her the most natural character in the film with ace dialogues along with remarkable expressions that spoke louder than words themselves.
3. Wamiqa Gabbi (‘Khufiya’)
After her remarkable role in ‘Jubilee’ and ‘Charlie Chopra’, Wamiqa Gabbi made everyone fall in love with her all over again with her amazing dialogue delivery and diverse shades of sweetness, strength, and fragility. The performer keeps demonstrating that she is here to stay.
4. Bhumi Pednekar (‘Bhakshak’)
Bhumi Pednekar as Vaishali Singh portrayed a true face of the journalist we must look upto. Special mention to her brilliant performance, the way she conducts herself as a small-town investigative journalist with her perfect Bihari diction making us all believe that she actually belongs to that place.
5. Tara Sutaria (‘Apurva’)
Tara Sutaria did an amazing job portraying Apurva, who pushes the boundaries and comes out of her comfort zone and who makes you pull for her despite all circumstances. She was a revelation and was seen playing such a substantial character in her most recent release.