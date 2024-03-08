Women's Day: OTT Series That Have Redefined Portrayal Of Female Protagonists

The show is partly inspired by incidents that took place in Bihar in the 1990s, when Lalu Prasad, who had to resign as Chief Minister after he was arrested in the fodder scam, announced his homemaker wife Rabri Devi as his successor and got it endorsed by his party's legislators. The series also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. The show is available on Sony LIV.