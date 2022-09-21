Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
With 12-hour Working Days, Amitabh Bachchan Gets To Meet Aaradhya Bachchan Only On Sundays

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was questioned by a 20-year old 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant and content writer Vaishnavi Kumari on how he gets time to spend with his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 8:32 pm

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was questioned by a 20-year old 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant and content writer Vaishnavi Kumari on how he gets time to spend with his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

He replied: "I cannot spend much time with her. I go out for work at 7-7:30 a.m. and she goes to school at 8-8:30 a.m. She comes back home at 3 or 4 p.m. and then she has homework, among other things to do as told to her by her mother. And I return home at around 10-11 p.m. and by that time she is off to sleep. So, I hardly have time to meet her."

During a conversation with Dehradun-based Vaishnavi, he talked in detail about his bond with his granddaughter.

He make sure to take out time for her on Sunday and he mentioned that: "When she is free on Sunday, I play with her for some time."

And he also added that when she gets angry, he gives her chocolate and hair bands. She loves pink colour and so he gives her pink hairbands.

The contestant also added to the conversation and told the host that she is planning to prepare for IAS and with her winning amount support her family.

Vaishnavi Kumari will be taking the hotseat on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'. The quiz-based reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

