Will Salman Khan And Anil Kapoor Be Part Of 'Wanted 2' And 'Mr India 2'? Boney Kapoor Gives Update

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor-backed 'Mr India' (1987) and 'Wanted' (2009) are the cult movies and blockbusters. The former starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi while Salman Khan was the lead in the latter. Fans of both the movies have been eagerly waiting for its sequels. In an interview, Boney shared an update on 'Mr India 2' and 'Wanted 2'.
While opening up about the 'Wanted' sequel, Boney Kapoor said, “Wanted, I’ve spoken to Salman. I don’t know when that will happen but he has committed to me that he’ll do it whenever I decide, whenever I get the right script. This is the last conversation I had when I had gone to him to tell him that I’m going with No Entry with a fresh star cast''.
Advertisement
He added, “I told him, ‘I’m making Wanted, will you be a part of it?’ He said, ‘Yes.'" I have an idea, I will develop it. So, one day that will happen. I hope it happens sooner than later."
On 'Mr India' sequel, Boney said, “I’ve had a couple of meetings with a big overseas studio who are very seen to join hands with us. It could be a collaboration for a foreign studio, Zee and me. It may not be a sequel, it could just be a reboot or whatever. The idea is to make Mr India again. It could happen this year, it could happen next year or the following year. This kind of film cannot be planned in a jiffy."
Advertisement
Boney Kapoor also revealed what made 'Mr India' a superhit. He said that his wife Sridevi was “the beating heart of the film'' and added, “Why is it an iconic film? I would say because of Satish Kaushik playing Calendar, Amrish Puri playing Mogambo, Anil playing Arun Verma who’s taking care of the children and Sri playing Seema the reporter. In fact, even Annu Kapoor who played the editor."
He continued ''It is not just the film which is iconic. It’s the characters, the lines like ‘Mogambo khush hua’ and Javed’s saab’s work. It was Salim-Javed’s script but basically, all the rewriting was done by Javed saab, the dialogues were done by Javed saab. So, to outdo that would be a big task. Let’s see, we’ll make an attempt''.
Currently, Boney Kapoor is all set for the release of his production 'Maidaan', starring Ajay Devgn. It will release in theatres on April 10