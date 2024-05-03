Art & Entertainment

Why 'Boring Eater’ Saiyami Kher Gorges On Home Food Such As ‘Dal, Roti And Sabzi’

Actress and fitness enthusiast Saiyami Kher doesn't believe in "crash diets" but rather enjoys home-cooked meals and can stick to the same thing for months.

Saiyami Kher Photo: Instagram
"I am not at all somebody who believes in these crash diets. I believe in keeping a balanced diet. I like to eat home food. With the profession I am in, it is tough to do that because I am travelling and never at home," Saiyami told IANS.

"But as far as I can, I try to eat home food, and it will mostly be dal, sabzi, chicken, and roti during the day, and in the night time, it will be salad, soups, and grilled chicken. This is something I have been doing for a long time."

The actress shared why her near and dear ones make fun of her eating habits.

"Everyone makes fun of me because I am a boring eater. I can eat the same thing for four months," she said.

Saiyami recalled an incident from her 2023 film 'Ghoomer'.

"When I was shooting for 'Ghoomer', I had eaten the same salad for 40 days, where everyone got fed up with me and said we can't see you eating this again, but I am just somebody who loves eating one thing over and over again," she said.

