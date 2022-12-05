Monday, Dec 05, 2022
When Real Life Stories Became Inspiration For Revathi

Film director and actress Revathi, who appeared on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14', told megastar Amitabh Bachchan about Kolavennu Venkatesh, the 24-year-old, who suffered from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and became inspiration for the book 'The Last Hurrah by Srikant Murthy'.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 12:16 pm

This book inspired Revathi to make 'Salaam Venky'.

Talking about Venkatesh, she said: "Certain people face difficulties in life with so much spirit. He spent the remainder of the days of his life happily. The film is a mother and son's journey, Venkatesh and his mother Sujata."

Bollywood actress Kajol also briefed about Venkatesh's mother Sujata K and how she faced all the ups and down in her life for her son bravely.

"Simplest people are usually the bravest. At that time, whatever she did, she kept at it. She did not think whether she can do it or not and so she could do what she did," she said.

As the show is hosting 'KBC Juniors', children between the age group if 8 to 15 years took over the hotseat and interacted with Kajol.

The latest promo showed how one child asked if Kajol is still scared of Big B after her role in the film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', to which she responded "yes". But the host said: "Kajol ma'am knows how to lie brilliantly to her response."

Sujata K. also came with her daughter on the show.

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

