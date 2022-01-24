Monday, Jan 24, 2022
When Raftaar Channeled His Love For Animation To Create Music

Singer-rapper Raftaar has created and sang the title track of the new Hindi-language animated series 'Bheem In The City', which is a follow up to the popular series 'Chhota Bheem'.

New series 'Bheem In The City' will air today (January 24).

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 1:56 pm

It is no secret that Delhi-based rapper is a big fan of cartoons and animation, has even created several animated music videos to his own music. Perhaps that explains why the 33-year-old agreed to create the title track of the upcoming TV animated show ‘Bheem In The City’, which is the follow up of the popular ‘Chhota Bheem’ TV series.

“A new look for Chhota Bheem required a new title track reflecting the same essence of what the show is about but with a modern and fresh twist. This will also connect very well with today's children as it resonates with the kind of music they are exposed to. I like the fact that we have maintained the same DNA of the very popular Chhota Bheem title track but we have made it into a rap number giving it a very modern tadka,” he says.

“Kids these days like anything that has a repeat value or anything with a hook to it. They like a song that makes them get up and dance. I added my signature rap to the quirky lyrics to create one of the most hatke theme songs for the show. I am sure the new title track will do just that. I had a blast making this track, and hope to see kids rapping to it!” he adds.

Featuring the up-tempo title track by leading rapper Raftaar, the new series, which will start airing from today, will showcase Bheem and his friends, who after their memorable feats in Dholakpur, continue their adventures in the city of Raunak Sheher. Joined by Abhimanyu, Bheem’s doting, the kids explore every nook and cranny of the city, while keeping Raunak Sheher safe from the threat of new villains.

“I guess it is one of the best ways to keep kids entertained yet inculcate some good values into them. Indian animation is doing wonders these days and I am happy to be a part of the Chhota Bheem franchise,” he says.

