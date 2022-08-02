Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

When Producer Subaskaran Helped Actor Karthi And His Unit Catch A Flight In Malaysia

Pointing out that if a film like 'Ponniyin Selvan' had been made possible today, it was because of producer Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, actor Karthi recalled that the producer had actually helped him and his crew catch a flight in Malaysia by making just a phone call.

Karthi
Karthi Instagram: @karthi_offl

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 4:51 pm

Pointing out that if a film like 'Ponniyin Selvan' had been made possible today, it was because of producer Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, actor Karthi recalled that the producer had actually helped him and his crew catch a flight in Malaysia by making just a phone call.

Participating in the first single launch of director Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan', Karthi said: "Subaskaran sir is a very interesting personality. We got an opportunity to meet him during an event in Malaysia. It became 10.30 in the night and there were several of us who had to board the flight.

"Subaskaran asked us not to worry and that he would take care of things. He took care of so many things for us at the Malaysian airport in a matter of half-an-hour over just a phone call!"

"The flight was delayed for our sake by 15 minutes and he arranged a new flight for us and sent us home safe. He is a very affectionate person. He showers affection on not just cinema but on all those who move with him. I can understand how passionately he must have made this film. I want to watch this film with him one day."

The first part of the two-part film releases on September 30 this year.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ponniyin Selvan: Part One Subaskaran Mani Ratnam Lyca Productions Karthi Tamil Film Industry Indian Film Industry Movie Promotion
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Shine On Day 2 - Highlights

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Shine On Day 2 - Highlights