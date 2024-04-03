Art & Entertainment

What Hansal Mehta Learnt As Filmmaker: Production Cost Can't Limit Your Vision

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta spoke about his “single largest” contribution to son Jai Mehta’s 'Lootere'. He said that he was there in the role of “somebody who used all the tricks in the Indian filmmaking book.”

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indiatimes.com
Hansal Mehta Photo: Indiatimes.com
info_icon

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta spoke about his “single largest” contribution to son Jai Mehta’s 'Lootere'. He said that he was there in the role of “somebody who used all the tricks in the Indian filmmaking book.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta spoke about his “single largest” contribution to son Jai Mehta’s 'Lootere'. He said that he was there in the role of “somebody who used all the tricks in the Indian filmmaking book.”

Hansal Mehta, the showrunner of 'Lootere', said: "The biggest challenge was to make a series like Lootere on such scale within a budget. How does one achieve a story like this with a scale like this without going overboard with the cost, without compromising on the storytelling, and without compromising on the director's vision.”

Advertisement

“Without it compromising on how Jai wanted to tell the story? My role was primarily to see that Jai's larger vision did not get compromised because of any constraints and that he can tell the story freely."

He added: “So I was there in the role of somebody who used all the tricks in the Indian filmmaking book. One thing I've learned as a filmmaker is that cost can never limit your vision, the cost can never limit your thinking, and that was my single largest contribution to Lootere."

'Lootere' features Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali among others. Directed by Jai Mehta, the series follows Rajat as the ship captain and his struggle with a criminal legacy.

Advertisement

‘Lootere’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Did US Warn Russia About Crocus City Hall Being A Potential Target?
  2. BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi Fighting Cancer, Says Won't Be Part Of Lok Sabha Elections
  3. Joe Flaherty Dies At 82: ‘SCTV’, ‘Freaks And Geeks’ Actor-Comedian Passes Away After Brief Illness
  4. Delhi High Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against Arrest Today | Details
  5. Trapped: With Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest, What Is The Future Of AAP?
  6. 'Uncle Samsik' Teaser Review: Song Kang-ho Turns Enigmatic And Dubious In His Television Debut Series
  7. Muslim Leaders Decline White House Ramadan Invitation As Biden's Israel Policy Draws Anger
  8. Hariharan Birthday Special: 5 Best Songs Of The Versatile Singer