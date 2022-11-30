Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Web Series 'Physics Wallah' To Map Life Journey Of EdTech Unicorn Founder

Physics wallah
Physics wallah Facebook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 2:38 pm

The inspiring entrepreneurial journey of the founder of India's only profit-making EdTech unicorn is the subject of a new web series.

The series, 'Physics Wallah', whose trailer was released on Wednesday, will be streamed on Amazon miniTV. It is inspired by the journey of Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO of EdTech unicorn Physics Wallah.

'Physics Wallah' is the story of a young and bright teacher's vision of an advanced, highly affordable education system and his entrepreneurial journey to bring this vision to fruition, fighting more than just financial odds to turn his passion for teaching into a successful business venture.

The series, which features Shreedhar Dubey in the lead role, chronicles a journey full of external challenges and internal battles. It has been produced and directed by Abhishek Dhandharia.

The six-episode series, according to the streamer, aims at encouraging viewers to follow their dreams, regardless of the challenges that may come up.

