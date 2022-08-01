Watch The First Look Of Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha that was announced in June last year has now been renamed 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' by the makers. The decision was made to "avoid hurting sentiments".

The new title was announced by Kartik Aaryan while wishing his co-star on her birthday on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem. #SatyapremKiKatha. @kiaraaliaadvani,” Kartik wrote along with his first look with Kiara, who turned 30 on Sunday.

The film has been directed by Sameer Vidwans, who has previously helmed the National Award-winning 2019 Marathi drama, Anandi Gopal . He commented on Kartik’s post, “Mere Satyaprem aur Katha.”

The film tells the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu. The initial title saw outrage on social media by a section of the audience. Soon after the backlash, the makers issued a statement that read, “A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film ‘Satyanarayan ki Katha’ to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that’s purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey.”

The Sajid Nadiadwala production is said to be an epic love story, which Kartik has previously called “a story close to my heart.” This is the second project of Kartik and Kiara together after the much successful ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. The film, also starring Tabu in the lead role, was one of the biggest blockbusters of this year and has giving new life to the otherwise dull box-office business.