Watch: Sanah Kapur's Pre-Wedding Ceremony Pictures Out

Sanah Kapur, the daughter of actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, is all set to tie the knot with Mayank Pahwa, the son of Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa. With actors Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor in attendance, the couple's pre-wedding festivities are in full swing. Sanah Kapur's pre-wedding ceremonies have been documented in photos and videos that have been shared on social media.

A few pictures of the couple's pre-wedding ceremonies were shared by actors Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah's son Vivaan Shah on 8.

According to Pinkvilla, the wedding is taking place in Mahabaleshwar, and the family has already arrived. The 'mehendi' and 'sangeet' functions took place on Tuesday (March 1), but the wedding is set to take place on March 2. Only close friends and family members are invited to the wedding, which is a small gathering.

While the Pahwas and Kapurs have known each other for a long time, Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa have also known each other for a long time.