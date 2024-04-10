Watch: Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Kolkata After Shooting For 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Bollywood's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has no dearth of fans. Over the years, Kartik has accumulated a huge fan base on and off social media. Many of his fans even travel to Mumbai to have a glimpse. Kartik always obliges to meet and greet them whenever he gets time. Kartik, who is currently in Kolkata for the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' shoot, was mobbed outside a popular restaurant in the city. The fans tried to click selfies with the actor as he was coming out of the eatery. He was seen in the get-up of his character, Rooh Baba.