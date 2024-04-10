Watch: Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Kolkata After Shooting For 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Bollywood's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has no dearth of fans. Over the years, Kartik has accumulated a huge fan base on and off social media. Many of his fans even travel to Mumbai to have a glimpse. Kartik always obliges to meet and greet them whenever he gets time. Kartik, who is currently in Kolkata for the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' shoot, was mobbed outside a popular restaurant in the city. The fans tried to click selfies with the actor as he was coming out of the eatery. He was seen in the get-up of his character, Rooh Baba.
Kartik Aaryan was seen relishing his meal at Kolkata's popular eatery, Flurys. It was reportedly post the shooting of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', he was spotted at the restaurant. Fans were excited to meet Kartik and the actor also clicked selfies with some of them.
Pics of the actor from the iconic Howrah bridge have also gone viral on social media. He was in his Rooh Baba's get-up, wearing a black robe and a bandana on his head while riding a bike. Kartik also shared a pic posing on the bridge and wrote, "Kolkata How-rah You (sic)."
Kartik started shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' on March 9. He seeked blessings at his mandir at home before the shooting. "Starting The Biggest Film Of My Career Today #Shubharambh #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 (sic),'' he wrote sharing a pic of himself.
OG Manjulika aka Vidya Balan has returned to the third part of the franchise. Earlier, a report in India Today stated, ''The makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ raises the bar for the audience as well. The film will see Vidya Balan return as Manjulika after the first film. Vidya was offered the part, and she was really kicked about getting into the character of Manjulika once again.”
Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' also stars Triptii Dimri. Reportedly, it is all set to hit the screens on Diwali 2024.