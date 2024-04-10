Art & Entertainment

Watch: Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Kolkata After Shooting For 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Kartik Aaryan is currently in Kolkata shooting for his upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. He is reprising his role of Rooh Baba.

Advertisement

Instagram
Kartik Aaryan mobbed at Kolkata Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has no dearth of fans. Over the years, Kartik has accumulated a huge fan base on and off social media. Many of his fans even travel to Mumbai to have a glimpse. Kartik always obliges to meet and greet them whenever he gets time. Kartik, who is currently in Kolkata for the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' shoot, was mobbed outside a popular restaurant in the city. The fans tried to click selfies with the actor as he was coming out of the eatery. He was seen in the get-up of his character, Rooh Baba.

Kartik Aaryan was seen relishing his meal at Kolkata's popular eatery, Flurys. It was reportedly post the shooting of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', he was spotted at the restaurant. Fans were excited to meet Kartik and the actor also clicked selfies with some of them.

Advertisement

Pics of the actor from the iconic Howrah bridge have also gone viral on social media. He was in his Rooh Baba's get-up, wearing a black robe and a bandana on his head while riding a bike. Kartik also shared a pic posing on the bridge and wrote, "Kolkata How-rah You (sic)."

Kartik started shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' on March 9. He seeked blessings at his mandir at home before the shooting. "Starting The Biggest Film Of My Career Today #Shubharambh #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 (sic),'' he wrote sharing a pic of himself.

OG Manjulika aka Vidya Balan has returned to the third part of the franchise. Earlier, a report in India Today stated, ''The makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ raises the bar for the audience as well. The film will see Vidya Balan return as Manjulika after the first film. Vidya was offered the part, and she was really kicked about getting into the character of Manjulika once again.”

Advertisement

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' also stars Triptii Dimri. Reportedly, it is all set to hit the screens on Diwali 2024.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
  8. Sports World LIVE: Sumit Nagal Faces Holger Rune In Monte Carlo Masters Round Of 32