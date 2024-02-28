Warner Music Group CEO Bets Big On MENA, Signs Up Nora Fatehi

She went on to become the first Arab-African artist to hit one billion views on a single music video on YouTube.

Talking about the partnership, Nora had earlier said: “I’ve enjoyed great success in my career so far, but this deal is a significant step forward in my musical journey, a new chapter in my international career! My ambition is to be a global music star and performer, connecting with fans all over the world. I want to use my diverse cultural background to create music and dance that brings everyone together! I’m excited to work with Warner Music to leverage their experience and expertise to help me fulfil this goal."