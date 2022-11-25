Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Waluscha De Sousa Reveals Why She Choose To Be Part Of 'Tanaav'

Actress Waluscha De Sousa, who started her career as a model and did a number of glamorous roles is seen playing the role of a Kashmiri villager in the web series 'Tanaav'. She shared what prompted her to take up a project where she is depicted in an altogether distinct avatar.

Waluscha De Sousa
Waluscha De Sousa Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 3:20 pm

She said: "I wanted to work in this series as I got to play a simple Kashmiri Muslim woman, a very different character from what I have done before. Everybody had a different perception about me that I don't speak Hindi and I am an NRI whereas the truth is I'm born and brought up in Goa."

She said: "I wanted to work in this series as I got to play a simple Kashmiri Muslim woman, a very different character from what I have done before. Everybody had a different perception about me that I don't speak Hindi and I am an NRI whereas the truth is I'm born and brought up in Goa."

On The Kapil Sharma Show, the actress is coming along with Arbaaz Khan, Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul, and director Sudhir Mishra to promote the socio-political series 'Tanaav' which is all about insurgents in Kashmir and their fight with Special Task Group (STG).

Furthermore, the director appreciates the actress for her dedication to work and how she was casted for the series.

"She is too hard working. When we casted Walucha, she was perfect according to the look and the costume and was looking just like a Kashmiri Muslim girl. But the way she worked on her accent is commendable," he said.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

