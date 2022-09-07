Waluscha De Sousa: A Female Director Can Relate To You As A Woman And It Makes For A Smooth Transition Into The Character

Waluscha De Sousa will be a part of the ‘Revenge’ series which will be an Indian adaptation of the international concept with the same title. The series is produced by Taher Shabbir and Ashutosh Shah's banner Rat Films.

Talking about the adaptation, Waluscha De Sousa shares, “I am elated to be part of this Indian adaptation. The successful show aired a while ago and I was a huge fan, I remember binge-watching it. When I was approached to be a part of the remake, I was supremely excited. I remember the original story like it was yesterday. I hope that the Indian audience loves this adaptation too since it has a fantastic gripping plot.”

Speaking about whether it’s difficult to work on an adaptation considering the scope for improvisations is really low, Waluscha De Sousa says, “Well this is my second adaption, the first being ‘Tanaav’ the Indian remake of the international show ‘Fauda’. As an artist, I am very much a director’s actor. So, for me personally, I try and bring to the table the requirement and the vision of the director. It’s no longer Waluscha on set. It is very much the character at hand. I stay away from aping the original entirely, however keeping the emotional graph in mind. There is always room for improvisations so long as it’s contained within the realm of the scene and we don't drift away too much. Of course, you cannot compare it to an original series that gives you the space to explore.”

‘Revenge’ is directed by ‘Guilty’ filmmaker Ruchi Narain. On working with a female director Waluscha only has praise for her. She says, “This is the first time that I am being directed by a female director, and it's a great empowering feeling. Ruchi is such a lovely person to work with. Needless to say, a super director whose outing with Guilty was applauded by all. She managed to get a solid performance out of Kiara and I am hoping that she pushes the envelope with me too. I have immense faith in her as a director.”

But is there a major difference when being directed by a female director from that of being directed by a male director? How different are the two in their approaches to the script? “It's such a wonderful feeling working with a female director. There is so much pride and strength attached to it. I will not draw comparisons between the two as there should be none made. I've worked with Abbas Mustan, Sudhir Mishra, Apoorva Lakhia, Maneesh Sharma and so many fantastic directors, but on set with a female director who can relate to you as a woman and probably understand the emotions effortlessly and naturally, it makes for a smooth transition into character. Especially when it comes to difficult scenes or emotional scenes. Our discussions on the topic can go into depth as we try to tap into the character and its requirements,” adds Waluscha De Sousa.

Waluscha De Sousa, who was last seen in ‘Escapye Live’, is happy that she's getting to play different roles. And she's also looking forward to her role in ‘Revenge’ which she can't talk about a lot. “All I can say is that I am yet again set to play a role that is very different from my other shows — ‘Crackdown’ S1 and S2, ‘Escaype Live’, and ‘Tanaav’. As an actor, it is so fulfilling to ok be able to portray so many different characters and not be confined to stereotypes. I can’t wait to see this come together and bring it to the audiences,” she concludes.