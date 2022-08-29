VMA Awards 2022 Full Winners List: Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X And Jack Harlow Win Big

Last year, the VMA Awards was conducted semi-virtually because of the pandemic, and this year, they’re back in person. The grand event was held last night with loads of artists coming in an making an impact.

Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X lead and Jack Harlow are the biggest winners with three wins each. Here’s the entire list of winners:

Full List Of Winners:

Video Vanguard Award

Nicki Minaj

Global Icon Award

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Video of the Year

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Group of the Year

BTS

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Album of the Year

﻿Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Song of the Summer

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Best New Artist

Dove Cameron

Push Performance of the Year

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You”

Best Collaboration

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Best Pop

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Best Hip-Hop

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”

Best Rock

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Best Alternative

Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”

Best Latin

Anitta – “Envolver”

Best R&B

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”

Best K-Pop

LISA – “LALISA”

Video for Good

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Best Metaverse Performance

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

Best Longform Video

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Cinematography

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Best Direction

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Art Direction

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Best Visual Effects

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Best Choreography

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Best Editing

ROSALÍA – “SAOKO”