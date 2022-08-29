VMA Awards 2022 Full Winners List: Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X And Jack Harlow Win Big

Last year, the VMA Awards was conducted semi-virtually because of the pandemic, and this year, they’re back in person. The grand event was held last night with loads of artists coming in an making an impact.
Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X lead and Jack Harlow are the biggest winners with three wins each. Here’s the entire list of winners:
Full List Of Winners:
Video Vanguard Award
Nicki Minaj
Global Icon Award
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Video of the Year
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Group of the Year
BTS
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Album of the Year
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Song of the Summer
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Best New Artist
Dove Cameron
Push Performance of the Year
December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You”
Best Collaboration
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
Best Pop
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Best Hip-Hop
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”
Best Rock
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
Best Alternative
Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”
Best Latin
Anitta – “Envolver”
Best R&B
The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”
Best K-Pop
LISA – “LALISA”
Video for Good
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Best Metaverse Performance
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
Best Longform Video
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Cinematography
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Best Direction
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Art Direction
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
Best Visual Effects
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
Best Choreography
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Best Editing
ROSALÍA – “SAOKO”