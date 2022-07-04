Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vishal Gets Injured Again; 'Laththi' Shoot Cancelled

Actor Vishal Reddy got injured for the second time while shooting an action scene for director Vinoth Kumar's film 'Laththi'.

Actor Vishal Reddy
Actor Vishal Reddy Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 6:06 pm

Actor Vishal Reddy sustained an injury to his leg while shooting for an action sequence for director Vinoth Kumar's 'Laththi', leaving the unit no other option but to cancel the shoot for the day.

Sources close to the unit said that on Sunday (July 3) night, Reddy suffered an injury to his leg while shooting for the introduction fight sequence in the film. Sources say shooting will resume once the actor recovers.

The actor had been sweating it out in the gym to make sure that he was able to convincingly pull off the intense action sequence for the film, which incidentally happens to be the last stunt sequence that remains to be filmed.

This is the second time the actor is sustaining a serious injury while shooting for this film.

A few months ago, Reddy had sustained multiple hairline fractures when he was shooting for high-octane action sequences for the climax portion of the same film. The fight sequences are being choreographed by stunt master Peter Hein.

Reddy had to then undergo treatment for a few weeks at an ayurvedic treatment centre in Peringode, Kerala to recover from his injuries.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

A Maharashtrian In Purani Dilli: Amruta Subhash On Shooting For 'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.'

Govt Approves Delhi Film Policy 2022 To Promote City As Hub Of Film Shooting

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Vishal Reddy Laththi Laththi Fighting Scenes Shoot Cancelled Injured Vinoth Kumar Vishal Reddy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Man Gets 20 Years RI For Forcible Sex On Teen Girl In Karnataka

Man Gets 20 Years RI For Forcible Sex On Teen Girl In Karnataka

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal