Vijay In Legal Trouble: Case Filed Against ‘Goat’ Actor For Causing Public Nuisance At Polling Booth During National Election

Vijay is one of the most popular Tamil stars and he made his entry into politics recently. He is the founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. As the National Elections are already underway, Vijay is also leaving no stone unturned to make sure that he and his party gets to create an impact. However, things sort of went over and above from what fans were expecting from the star. As per reports, there has been a complaint filed against Vijay and he has been booked by the police as well.