Vijay In Legal Trouble: Case Filed Against ‘Goat’ Actor For Causing Public Nuisance At Polling Booth During National Election

Vijay is one of the most popular Tamil stars and he made his entry into politics recently. He is the founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. As the National Elections are already underway, Vijay is also leaving no stone unturned to make sure that he and his party gets to create an impact. However, things sort of went over and above from what fans were expecting from the star. As per reports, there has been a complaint filed against Vijay and he has been booked by the police as well.
The reason, you may ask! Well, a social activist filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner against Vijay alleging that almost 200 people escorted the actor to the polling station in Neelankari on the election day. The complaint also claimed that Vijay violated the election rules by transporting a large number of people to the polling location.
While there has been no update on the police action into this matter, but the cops have definitely booked Vijay for causing a public nuisance at the polling booth, as per a report on OnManorama. However, sources close to the police have yet to corroborate the reports.
The ‘Leo’ star was in Russia filming his forthcoming film, ‘Goat’. A month or so back he had travelled to Kerala for the shoot of ‘Goat’, and his entry to the state after 14 years made a huge uproar among fans. The videos and photos from that visit of Vijay in Kerala went viral all over social media.
Vijay apparently travelled to Chennai just for the general elections, which were held in Tamil Nadu recently. There hasn’t yet been any revert from Vijay or his team about this police case.