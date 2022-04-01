Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger': Mike Tyson Completes Dubbing For The Film

The Bollywood debut of the Telugu star will have American boxing legend Mike Tyson playing a crucial role in the film.

Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger': Mike Tyson Completes Dubbing For The Film
Vijay Deverakonda and boxing legend Mike Tyson will be seen together in 'Liger'

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 7:14 pm

Actor Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited Bollywood debut 'Liger' got even bigger when it was announced last year that American boxing legend Mike Tyson will also made his debut in Indian film with this project. Now, in the latest update, it has been revealed that Tyson has completed the dubbing for the film. 

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, 'Liger' is being bankrolled by filmmaker Karan Johar and Jagannadh's Puri Connects. and also stars actress Ananya Panday. The film will see Deverakonda play the role of a boxer. 

As is known, the sequences involving Tyson were shot in the USA with Deverakonda and other taking part in the schedule. 

In a video uploaded on the social media pages of Dharma Productions, Tyson says, "Thank you very much for being kind to me. I’m very grateful."

The movie's first look and teaser were released last year and had created a lot of buzz. With Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Johar and Apoorva Mehta as the co-producers, the film's budget is said to be whooping high.  The film is expected to release in theatre in August this year.

Related stories

Vijay Deverakonda Speaks Up On Getting Beaten By Mike Tyson

‘JGM’: Vijay Deverakonda And Puri Jagannadh’s Action Film To Release On August 3, 2023

Vijay Deverakonda's New Short Hairdo Takes Social Media By Storm

Besides this, Deverakonda also recently announced his next project after 'Liger'. The actor will be collaborating once again with Jagannadh, in a film titled 'Jana Gana Mana' (JGM). The announcement was made last month (March) in a filmy way with Deverakonda landing at the venue in a chopper.

By the looks of it, the film is a patriotic story with the actor playing the role of a commando. Other details of the cast are still under wraps.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vijay Deverakonda Liger Vijay Deverakonda Liger Mike Tyson Tollywood Actors Pan India Ananya Panday Bollywood Vijay Deverekonda Hyderabad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   

Kashmir Files: Flawed Narratives Of The Fault Lines

Kashmir Files: Flawed Narratives Of The Fault Lines