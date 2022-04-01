Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger': Mike Tyson Completes Dubbing For The Film

Actor Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited Bollywood debut 'Liger' got even bigger when it was announced last year that American boxing legend Mike Tyson will also made his debut in Indian film with this project. Now, in the latest update, it has been revealed that Tyson has completed the dubbing for the film.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, 'Liger' is being bankrolled by filmmaker Karan Johar and Jagannadh's Puri Connects. and also stars actress Ananya Panday. The film will see Deverakonda play the role of a boxer.

As is known, the sequences involving Tyson were shot in the USA with Deverakonda and other taking part in the schedule.

In a video uploaded on the social media pages of Dharma Productions, Tyson says, "Thank you very much for being kind to me. I’m very grateful."

The movie's first look and teaser were released last year and had created a lot of buzz. With Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Johar and Apoorva Mehta as the co-producers, the film's budget is said to be whooping high. The film is expected to release in theatre in August this year.

Besides this, Deverakonda also recently announced his next project after 'Liger'. The actor will be collaborating once again with Jagannadh, in a film titled 'Jana Gana Mana' (JGM). The announcement was made last month (March) in a filmy way with Deverakonda landing at the venue in a chopper.

By the looks of it, the film is a patriotic story with the actor playing the role of a commando. Other details of the cast are still under wraps.