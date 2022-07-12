Vignesh Shivan Calls A.R. Rahman 'The Purest Human Being'

Director Vignesh Shivan, who wed actress Nayanthara on June 9, has called music director A.R. Rahman the "purest human being" and thanked him for making his wedding day blessed.

Taking to Instagram, Shivan posted a picture of Rahman at their wedding. The director also thanked Rahman's son A.R. Ameen, who had accompanied his father to the wedding.

The director has begun posting pictures of his wedding with actress Nayanthara to mark the completion of one month of their wedding.

Superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and director Mani Ratnam were some of the high-profile guests who attended the wedding of the director with the actress at the Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram last month.

[With Inputs from IANS]