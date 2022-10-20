Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vicky Krieps, Dacre Montgomery To Lead Ghost Story 'Went Up The Hill'

Hollywood actors Vicky Krieps and Dacre Montgomery will topline the upcoming ghost story "Went Up The Hill".

Vicky Krieps, Dacre Montgomery
Vicky Krieps, Dacre Montgomery Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 2:43 pm

Hollywood actors Vicky Krieps and Dacre Montgomery will topline the upcoming ghost story "Went Up The Hill".

An Australia-New Zealand co-production, the film is directed by Samuel Van Grinsven from a script he co-wrote with Jory Anast, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline. 

"Stranger Things" star Montgomery plays Jack, who travels to New Zealand to attend the funeral of his long-estranged mother, who abandoned him as a child.

There, he meets her widow, Jill (Krieps), whom he hopes will provide him with the answers he seeks — only for his mother's ghost to appear and inhabit both of them, placing them all in danger.

"Went Up The Hill" is being produced by Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton of Causeway Films, as well as Vicky Pope of POP Film.

Krieps broke out with her performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's "Phantom Thread", opposite Daniel Day-Lewis, and later appeared in "The Girl in the Spider's Web". Her most recent film was "Old", directed by M Night Shyamalan.

Montgomery is best known for essaying the role of Billy Hargrove on the second and third seasons of Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things". He has also featured in movies such as "Power Rangers" reboot and "Elvis".

Related stories

Jannat Zubair To Make Her Lead Debut With 'Kulche Chole'

Liam Neeson In Talks To Lead Paramount’s ‘Naked Gun’ Remake

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vicky Krieps Dacre Montgomery Went Up The Hill Director Samuel Van Grinsven Upcoming Movie Hollywood Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge